

Mike Lohman of the American Federation of Teachers rallied Monday outside the Supreme Court as justices heard a case that could deal a painful blow to organized labor. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, depicted on one of the signs, was inside the courtroom. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos showed up this week at the Supreme Court to listen to arguments in a case viewed as a serious threat by organized labor, including the teachers unions DeVos has long opposed.

The justices on Monday heard arguments in Janus v. AFSCME. An Illinois public sector employee, Mark Janus, sued the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees arguing that a state law allowing the union to charge and collect fees from nonmembers, including himself, violates First Amendment rights.

The U.S. Education Department did not respond to a query about the secretary’s presence in the courtroom, but court sources said she was there. It was first reported by Mark Walsh of the blog SCOTUS, which covers the court. Walsh wrote that “at some point,” DeVos “slipped in for the argument,” and noted that while the Education Department is not involved in the case, DeVos herself has “been sympathetic to reducing the power of the teachers’ unions.”

Also there: Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers union and a sharp critic of DeVos, and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R), who supports Janus.

The Supreme Court heard a similar case two years ago and the vote was split 4 to 4. If each of those justices sticks with his or her position, as expected, the deciding vote will come from the newest member, Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Trump and who was quiet in Monday’s hearing even while the other justices engaged in sometimes sharp argument with attorneys.

[As Supreme Court positions harden on union case, likely deciding justice is silent]

The Janus decision could affect laws in 22 states that allow public sector unions to charge and collect “agency” or “fair share” fees from public employees who aren’t members. The rationale behind those laws: Workers benefit from contracts negotiated by unions — whether they’re members or not — and should pay something to support the unions.

A 1997 Supreme Court decision, Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, said that public-sector unions could charge and collect fees from non-union members to help defray the cost of collective bargaining and other activities. Non-union members, however, do not have to pay for union political activities in which a union may engage. Janus argued that he was being forced to pay for political activities that he opposed. Actually, non-union members paying “agency” fees are required to sign a letter every year saying they don’t want to be connected to those activities and can get a refund.

Public sector unions say they could be seriously threatened if they are required to bargain for nonmembers but not collect fees for doing that work. An analysis of the case published in The Washington Post noted that if Janus were to win, not only could unions be weakened and see their bargaining power hit, but it could spark a financial crisis in the country. wrote:

Janus could affect an important state government obligation: paying post-employment benefits other than pensions — primarily health-care coverage — to retired public workers. As of 2016, these unfunded state government liabilities totaled $1.1 trillion nationwide. Stronger unions tend to push back when states try to reduce such benefits to balance their books. Weaker unions could enable states to relieve some fiscal stress.

[How today’s big Supreme Court case on public-sector unions could lead to a fiscal crisis]

DeVos is a Michigan billionaire who has long supported efforts to reduce the power of public sector unions. Before she became education secretary, it was discovered DeVos had not listed on her Senate disclosure forms a $125,000 donation to a Michigan committee that successfully opposed a ballot initiative that would have enshrined collective-bargaining rights in the state constitution.

[Betsy DeVos omitted $125,000 anti-union political donation from Senate disclosure form]

She has spent decades advocating for, and donating millions of dollars to, the movement to expand school choice — alternatives to traditional public schools. Labor unions see the choice movement as a way to bust unions because most charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately operated — are not unionized, nor are private or religious schools. DeVos’s critics have accused her of wanting to privatize the public education system in the United States; she says she doesn’t.

Devos and leaders of the two major teachers unions have had an adversarial relationship since she became secretary. Lily Eskelsen García of the National Education Association, the largest union in the country, calls DeVos “the queen of for-profit privatization of public education” and recently called for her to resign.

Weingarten attempted to engage with DeVos early in the secretary’s tenure, suggesting the two visit schools together. They went to a traditional public school in Ohio in April 2017 and were supposed to visit a public charter school together, but that never happened.

A short time after the visit, Weingarten called DeVos “an “ideologue who wants to destabilize and privatize the public schools that millions of Americans value and rely upon.” And that same day, DeVos gave a speech to the American Legislative Executive Council, a powerful conservative organization of lobbyists and state legislators, accusing the teachers unions of being “defenders of the status quo” who care only about “school systems” and not about individual children.