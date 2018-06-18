

Laura Bush, shown speaking in 2016 at the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, on Monday decried the separation of migrating parents from their children. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

In the first of an occasional series on the best — and worst — teachers of the week, let’s start with Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States.

The wife of former president George W. Bush just publicly delivered a strong lesson to the Trump administration about its policy of separating migrating parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bush, who has a bachelor’s degree in education and was a second-grade teacher years ago in Texas, penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that eviscerates the policy, in which more than 1,200 children have been taken from their parents and warehoused in a large building. And she delivered a lecture on American history, values and ethics.

[Laura Bush: Separating children from their parents at the border ‘breaks my heart’]

Bush, who also has a master’s degree in library science and worked as librarian, made it clear that the issue is not a political one but a moral one, writing in part:

I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart. Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history. We also know that this treatment inflicts trauma; interned Japanese have been two times as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease or die prematurely than those who were not interned.

Read the op-ed.

And I’ll be happy to accept suggestions for best and worst teachers — both inside and outside of school buildings. (Let’s keep it civil.)