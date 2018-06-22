

Security officials at Howard University this week sent an email to the school community with this subject line: “Crime Alert: Indecent Exposure.” It said they are investigating a report of a male exposing himself in the chemistry building and offered suggestions about staying safe on campus.

If that sounds familiar, it is because it has happened before at the nation’s premier historically black university.

In spring 2017, female students reported a man exposing himself and masturbating in the lounge of the same chemistry building. There were also reports of the same thing happening in the biology building. Students complained to school officials and then to the Metropolitan Police Department. There were no reports then of anyone being apprehended.

Neither Howard University officials nor the Metropolitan Police Department answered a query about whether the same person could have been involved in the incidents this year and last. The police department said it was looking into a request from The Washington Post for details about the incidents.

A Howard representative released a statement from Marcus Lyles, the university’s police chief, saying:

Howard University is committed to ensuring a safe campus environment for our students, faculty and staff. We take this matter very seriously and are investigating it thoroughly in conjunction with the MPD.

According to a news release issued by the school Monday, Lyles had just been named to run the school’s security operations.

An April 13, 2017, story in the Hilltop student newspaper published this headline: “BEWARE: Male Flasher Reportedly Harassing Women in Chemistry Building.” It said that on March 20 of that year, a black male in his mid-30s walked into a chemistry building room where four women were sitting. He sat in a corner and started masturbating, the story said, and when the students realized what was happening, the man quickly left and the women locked the door and called campus police.

According to the story, school security officials did not send out a news alert despite a request by students to do so. It said they then asked other Howard officials, including President Wayne A.I. Frederick, but there was still no alert issued.

On March 31, 2017, which was “Accepted Students Day” (when accepted students come to the campus to visit), an administrator sent an email warning women about a “perverted man” on campus, the story said. The same day, it said, Frederick answered one of the women who had complained, saying he was looking into the problem.

Students wound up alerting the Metropolitan Police Department, the story said, and on April 3, a crime alert was issued. That same day, Brian Jordan, then executive director of the school’s Department of Public Safety, resigned.

Women are being sexually harassed in the chemistry building and HUPD are doing nothing. If you see something call 911. #notsafeathoward — avery danielle (@themomentisOURS) March 31, 2017

A May 8, 2017, story on the website of Howard’s WHBC radio said students were avoiding the chemistry building because of the reports.

Here’s the newest alert, issued Monday:

Dear Howard University Community, The Howard University Department of Public Safety (HUDPS) is currently investigating a report of a male subject exposing himself in the Chemistry Building, located at 525 College Street, NW. The witness involved is a Howard University student. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’-5”, 180 lbs., med., complexion, with dread locks, approximately 20-25 years of age. There was no description of clothing given. Anyone who observes suspicious subjects on or around campus is asked to contact DPS immediately. In addition, anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the Howard University Department of Public Safety at 202-806-1100, or ext. 6-4747, or 911 for the Metropolitan Police Department. General Safety Tips: Excellence in Truth and Service, Marcus Lyles

Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police

