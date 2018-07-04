

Sadie Price-Elliott, 16, of New Jersey, created a short film titled “I Can’t Be Silent” that won the National Coalition Against Censorship’s annual contest focused on the First Amendment. (Screen shot by The Washington Post from “I Can’t Be Silent”)

It’s Independence Day 2018, the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, and so it seems a good time to meet Sadie Price-Elliott. A 16-year-old rising senior who lives in Newton, N.J., she just won a national award expressing her strong belief in the power of the First Amendment and the right of all Americans to protest.

Price-Elliott, who attends Sussex Technical High School in Sparta, created a four-minute film, titled “I Can’t Be Silent” (watch below), that was selected as the best of 278 submissions in the National Coalition Against Censorship’s annual contest.

Each year the group challenges filmmakers under 19 years old to create a short film on a current national debate involving First Amendment rights, and this year’s Youth Free Expression Program Film Contest focused on the themes of protest and change.

Price-Elliott, whose film was described by the coalition as an ode to protest, uses footage from the 2018 March for Our Lives in Washington as well as from 2017 and 2018 Women’s Marches in New Jersey, to tell her story about the importance of protest with accompanying music and narration. A panel of five filmmakers and educators chose her as the winner.

Many of the record-breaking 278 submissions were related to student political action sparked by the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. You can see the work of the eight semi-finalists at this link.

Price Elliott’s narration in “I Can’t Be Silent” is rhythmic, and it starts this way:

Wake up and welcome to 2018. Racism is still relevant and discrimination is real, and misogyny seeps deeper than it ever has in years. And fears of each other are an increasingly growing sign that our divides are growing stronger during polarizing time. And years of progress are being stripped away by the second, so today in this moment our voices matter more than ever. We stand for the climate and environment and a woman’s right to choose, and the use of the First Amendment and right to raise our voices. We use each other to boost each other to amplify our demands, to help others understand and reach out for struggling hands. And we protest because passion fills our heart and positive change drives our soul. And we will forevermore behold this world and the wonders that it holds. We have the power to protect it and work to lift each other, as we support the march for progress and equality for one another. And when I say we, I am talking about my generation, a powerhouse of young change-makers writing history for our nation. But we are not alone and we are nothing without the past, And the people who fought relentlessly to bring forth lasting change. See our world wouldn’t be the same without the renegades of our world who saw injustice as absurd and refused to go unheard…

Watch the video above to see and hear all four minutes.