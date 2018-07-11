

Brett Kavanaugh is a graduate of Yale Law School. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Scores of Yale University students, alumni and educators have signed a letter blasting the law school for “boasting” of the accomplishments of Brett M. Kavanaugh — who earned his law degree there in 1990 — shortly after President Trump publicly nominated him to join the U.S. Supreme Court.

The letter refers to a press release issued Monday by the Yale Law School noting the nomination and quoting several people who praise Kavanaugh, a conservative jurist who critics say will turn the Supreme Court sharply to the right and who has said that sitting presidents should not be prosecuted or investigated criminally or civilly. The Yale press release said in part:

“I have known Brett Kavanaugh for many years,” said Dean Heather K. Gerken. “I can personally attest that, in addition to his government and judicial service, Judge Kavanaugh has been a longtime friend to many of us in the Yale Law School community. Ever since I joined the faculty, I have admired him for serving as a teacher and mentor to our students and for hiring a diverse set of clerks, in all respects, during his time on the court.”

The open letter to Gerken and other leaders at the Yale Law School (see below) says in part:

Yet the press release’s focus on the nominee’s professionalism, pedigree, and service to Yale Law School obscures the true stakes of his nomination and raises a disturbing question: Is there nothing more important to Yale Law School than its proximity to power and prestige? Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination presents an emergency — for democratic life, for our safety and freedom, for the future of our country. His nomination is not an interesting intellectual exercise to be debated amongst classmates and scholars in seminar. Support for Judge Kavanaugh is not apolitical. It is a political choice about the meaning of the Constitution and our vision of democracy, a choice with real consequences for real people. Without a doubt, Judge Kavanaugh is a threat to the most vulnerable. He is a threat to many of us, despite the privilege bestowed by our education, simply because of who we are. . . . Now is the time for moral courage — which for Yale Law School comes at so little cost. Perhaps you, as an institution and as individuals, will benefit less from Judge Kavanaugh’s ascendant power if you withhold your support. Perhaps Judge Kavanaugh will be less likely to hire your favorite students. But people will die if he is confirmed. We hope you agree your sacrifice would be worth it. Please use your authority and platform to expose the stakes of this moment and the threat that Judge Kavanaugh poses.

Asked to respond to the letter, the Yale Law School provided this statement:

Yale Law School is a nonpartisan institution. We routinely acknowledge high-profile nominations of our alumni. We did exactly the same thing not so long ago when Justice Sonia Sotomayor ’79 received her nomination to the High Court.

The Sotomayor press release followed a similar pattern to the school’s Kavanaugh press release, quoting several people in praise of her, including the acting dean at the time:

“Yale Law School is delighted to see one of its own distinguished alumni, Judge Sonia Sotomayor, nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Acting Dean Kate Stith, who has known Sotomayor for more than two decades and whose husband, Judge José A. Cabranes, serves with Judge Sotomayor on the Second Circuit. “We admire greatly and take special pride in her accomplishments. We have been fortunate that she has had continuing and deep involvement with the Law School — in conferences, moot courts, and guest appearances in classes — during her years on the bench. We congratulate Judge Sotomayor on this tremendous milestone in a remarkable career.”

Here’s the open letter: