

Pesach Eisen stands in front of a yeshiva he attended as a child in Brooklyn. Eisen left his Orthodox community in his late teens. A lawsuit seeks to overturn a New York law allowing such schools to ignore requirements on secular education. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

New York City education officials were denied entry into half of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools under investigation over allegations of not providing state-mandated secular education, according to a letter the city schools chancellor sent to state authorities.

The Wednesday letter from Chancellor Richard A. Carranza to New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia updated an investigation by the city’s Education Department that started in 2015 amid concerns about the education boys were receiving at 39 of the schools, known as yeshivas.

Three years ago, 52 former students and teachers — along with parents of current students — wrote the city education department charging that the yeshivas were ignoring state law. The law requires private schools to provide an education “substantially equivalent” to what is available in public schools. Instead, boys at these schools got little if any education in English and subjects such as science and history. In some cases, attendance in secular education was said to be voluntary.

The department said it quickly began an investigation into 30 of the 39 yeshivas but never announced findings. That prompted an advocacy organization seeking yeshiva reform to file a lawsuit this month in U.S. District Court. The suit seeks to block an exemption approved by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that allows yeshivas to ignore state rules on providing secular education.

The chancellor’s letter to Elia says investigators worked in 2015 and 2016 on the issue and scheduled meetings at the yeshivas. They visited 15 elementary schools, but the other half of the 30 schools under investigation refused to let them in after “repeated attempts to gain access” since Aug. 3, 2016. (Nine of those 15 are elementary schools.) It also says:

While at one point it received a commitment that access would be provided for the nine remaining elementary schools, it never received such a commitment for the six high schools, and, in any event, the simple fact is that the DOE has not been provided access to any of them. The long delay in scheduling visits to this group of 15 schools is a serious concern.

Carranza says in the letter that some of the yeshivas had adopted new curriculum in English and math and provided the department with an outline and samples. But the department can’t assess the quality of it, he writes:

The schools have clearly made progress by creating culturally appropriate secular curricula and enlisting the supports necessary to implement them, including hiring qualified external trainers, as described above. Although the DOE did receive an outline and several samples of the curricula, the schools have not provided DOE with a full set of materials and therefore, DOE cannot currently assess the quality of the curricula.

The chancellor asks Elia for guidance on how to proceed with the 30 schools. Elia said late last year that state education officials are revising guidelines for private K-12 schools, but there is no date for the release.

There are about 275 yeshivas in the state of New York, and most provide secular education, but about 80 don’t, according to the group that filed the lawsuit, the nonprofit Young Advocates for Fair Education. The chancellor’s letter deals with schools in New York City.

This is part of the letter the chancellor sent, describing what interviewed complainants had told investigators about educators in some of these yeshivas: