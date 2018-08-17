The fire alarm at #StonemanDouglas was activated today at 1:25 PM and then silenced. It was investigated and an all-clear was issued.



A fire alarm was briefly tripped Thursday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., six months and two days after a gunman killed 17 people at the school, students and others reported.

Classes had begun for the 2018-2019 school year just the day before. School officials could not be reached to discuss why the alarm went off, but parents and students said it went off and then quickly fell silent. It was unclear whether someone pulled the alarm or it went off accidentally, but some students said they believed it was accidental.

Students reported the fire alarm went off about 1:25 p.m. — toward the end of the school day — and many said they were panicked by the sound, which has been altered and doesn’t sound like it did Feb. 14, the day of the shooting.

Gotta love when the fire alarm accidentally goes off giving the whole school a panic attack on the second day of school. :( — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) August 16, 2018

The sounding of a fire alarm has particular resonance at this high school, where the trauma is still fresh from the mass shooting, allegedly carried out by former student Nikolas Cruz. Here’s why, from this Miami Herald article about the shootings initially published Feb. 17:

The deadliness of Cruz’s rampage may have been exacerbated by something that happened early on: Shortly after the shooting commenced, a fire alarm went off. It’s unclear whether Cruz deliberately set off the alarm. Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said later it was likely tripped by smoke from the firing of the assault rifle in the closed hallway. The fire alarm put students and teachers directly in Cruz’s path before it dawned on anyone what was really going on. That was followed shortly afterward by a lockdown order issued once administrators realized they were dealing with every school staffer’s worst nightmare: a live shooter on campus.

Student Lauren Hogg, 15, tweeted Thursday afternoon:

She was one of the Stoneman Douglas students who traveled across the country with the March for Our Lives campaign to push for gun control. She told the ABC News podcast “Start Here” that she knows “it’s never going to be normal again.” Her brother, David Hogg, graduated from the school in the spring and has become one of the most prominent student activists.

The fire alarm just went off and it became dead silent. We all looked around and some people started to cry. This is not okay — Connor Dietrich// MSD Strong (@CDietrich1007) August 16, 2018

Later, it was reported that the fire alarm that went off Feb. 14 was activated by dust rising from building tiles struck by bullets.

Barry Schapiro, the father of a student, tweeted:

The fire alarm at # StonemanDouglas was activated today at 1:25 PM and then silenced. It was investigated and an all-clear was issued. It was nothing. My daughter was absolutely terrified. This just isn’t right.

I LOVE when the fire alarm randomly goes off during the last class of the day, causing me and others to have panic attacks, have those same fears rushing back, and relive the worst day of our lives 👍🏾 — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) August 16, 2018

My return to school:

Day 1: Teacher showing us rocks for our “self defense”/ implying wanting to be an armed teacher.

Day 2: Fire alarm being pulled, end of school day. Reliving the scariest moments of my life. Teacher being confused. Students in fear.



ITS ONLY BEEN 2 DAYS! — Aalayah Eastmond (@AalayahEastmond) August 17, 2018

As students in Broward go back to school tomorrow, I implore the media to be respectful of the children at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The kids have been traumatized & are still recovering. Unhealed wounds will be reopened as they walk into that school. Pls understand. #MSDstrong — Barry Schapiro MD (@bschapiroMD) August 14, 2018

This is the principal’s welcome-back-to-school newsletter for students:

Today at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas. These kids don’t deserve it but they do not have a choice. We have a choice. #MSDStrong @famsvarpac https://t.co/E2tun0nThm — Sergio Rozenblat (@SergioRozenblat) August 16, 2018

Security update:

Buzzer system installed: ft office

Addtl’ 4 security personnel

Addtl’ SROs

52 addtl’ cameras

New intercom system

Addtl’ fencing/Gates

New locking hardware on doors

Stay tuned more to come.#MSDStrong 🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) July 19, 2018