A fire alarm was briefly tripped Thursday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., six months and two days after a gunman killed 17 people at the school, students and others reported.
Classes had begun for the 2018-2019 school year just the day before. School officials could not be reached to discuss why the alarm went off, but parents and students said it went off and then quickly fell silent. It was unclear whether someone pulled the alarm or it went off accidentally, but some students said they believed it was accidental.
Students reported the fire alarm went off about 1:25 p.m. — toward the end of the school day — and many said they were panicked by the sound, which has been altered and doesn’t sound like it did Feb. 14, the day of the shooting.
The sounding of a fire alarm has particular resonance at this high school, where the trauma is still fresh from the mass shooting, allegedly carried out by former student Nikolas Cruz. Here’s why, from this Miami Herald article about the shootings initially published Feb. 17:
The deadliness of Cruz’s rampage may have been exacerbated by something that happened early on: Shortly after the shooting commenced, a fire alarm went off. It’s unclear whether Cruz deliberately set off the alarm. Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said later it was likely tripped by smoke from the firing of the assault rifle in the closed hallway.
The fire alarm put students and teachers directly in Cruz’s path before it dawned on anyone what was really going on. That was followed shortly afterward by a lockdown order issued once administrators realized they were dealing with every school staffer’s worst nightmare: a live shooter on campus.
Student Lauren Hogg, 15, tweeted Thursday afternoon:
Gotta love when the fire alarm accidently goes off giving the whole school a panic attack on the second day of school. :(
She was one of the Stoneman Douglas students who traveled across the country with the March for Our Lives campaign to push for gun control. She told the ABC News podcast “Start Here” that she knows “it’s never going to be normal again.” Her brother, David Hogg, graduated from the school in the spring and has become one of the most prominent student activists.
Later, it was reported that the fire alarm that went off Feb. 14 was activated by dust rising from building tiles struck by bullets.
Barry Schapiro, the father of a student, tweeted:
The fire alarm at
#StonemanDouglas was activated today at 1:25 PM and then silenced. It was investigated and an all-clear was issued. It was nothing. My daughter was absolutely terrified. This just isn’t right.
This is the principal’s welcome-back-to-school newsletter for students: