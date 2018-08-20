

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, a police car drives by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students returned to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon and killed 17 people. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida early this year and shootings before and since at schools around the country have fostered a national debate about school security.

It has become routine for teachers and students to perform “lockdown” drills – even in pre-K – while some districts are arming teachers and adding security layers that were previously never considered necessary at a school. School climates are changing.

If you are a teacher at any school in any grade, I’m interested in hearing from you about how your life in school has changed as a result of the changing security landscape.

How have you personally been affected? Has the rhythm of the school day changed? Have you changed what or how you teach? How are your students reacting and does their reaction require you to do something you didn’t do before? Have you considered changing professions as a result?

Please email me your thoughts at Valerie.Strauss@washpost.com and/or send in videos, and share this with your colleagues. I’m planning on publishing some of the responses this fall, with your permission.