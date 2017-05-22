

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, pictured in 2015, will be the focus of a summer exhibition at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will present “Ai Weiwei: Trace at Hirshhorn,” a solo exhibition opening June 28 and featuring recent works by the famous Chinese artist and government critic.

The museum will host Weiwei’s first public talk in Washington on June 27, when he will give the annual James T. Demetrion Lecture. Free tickets will be distributed online starting June 19.

The exhibition will feature the large-scale work “Trace,” first commissioned in 2014 and making its East Coast debut. The work will be shown alongside two graphic wall papers that will extend 700 feet around the museum’s second-floor galleries. “Trace” features 176 portraits of individuals Weiwei considers activists, prisoners of conscience or advocates of free speech, according to the museum. Each portrait is made with Lego bricks.

The exhibition, which will run through the end of the year, also will include a new composition, “The Plain Version of the Animal That Looks Like a Llama but Is Really an Alpaca,” a black-and-white version of an earlier, similarly named piece.

The Hirshhorn presented a retrospective of the dissident artist’s work, “Ai Weiwei: According to What?” in 2012.