An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22 left at least 19 people dead and around 50 others injured, according to police. (Victoria Walker/The Washington Post)

Several hours after an explosion characterized as a “terrorist incident” killed 19 people after her concert tour stop at Manchester Arena in England, pop star Ariana Grande said she is “broken” in the wake of the horrific tragedy.

“from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry,” the 23-year-old singer tweeted late Monday night. “i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

About 50 other concertgoers were injured in the attack, according to Manchester police. U.S. security officials told The Washington Post that evidence suggested a suicide bombing. The explosion occurred outside the venue, just as Grande finished the show and people started to leave the arena.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also released a statement on Twitter: “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Grande has a fiercely loyal following of young fans ever since her days on Nickelodeon comedies “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.” Over the last few years, she’s become one of the most famous pop stars in the world and a four-time Grammy nominee.

Late Monday, TMZ reported that Grande has suspended the rest of her “Dangerous Woman” tour, which was next scheduled for a stop in London on Thursday.

Rapper BIA, Grande’s opening act on her tour, also tweeted after the show:

My heart is broken — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

Throughout Monday night, tributes and condolences poured in from stars across the world:

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Don't think I will ever forget the attack in Manchester today. Kids. Kids attacked at a concert. Prayers 4 @ArianaGrande & all there — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

oh god…….my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight… — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

Hard 2 find words.My thoughts and prayers are w/Manchester, the fans, victims, and families. I dont want 2 believe this can actually happen — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 23, 2017

My heart and prayers go out to everyone in Manchester. I love that city. God bless you all!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 23, 2017