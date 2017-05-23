

Rachel and Lucas on “The Bachelorette.” (Paul Hebert/ABC)

Leading up to the Season 13 premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” fans were very puzzled by one word: “Whaboom.”

The word (or more accurately, sound effect) was listed as the occupation of a contestant named Lucas Yancey, age 30, from California. And when Lucas showed up to win the heart of bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Monday night’s episode, his presence raised many more questions than answers.

“WHABOOM!” Lucas roared in his introductory video, explaining his signature catchphrase: “The word ‘whaboom’ grew from the word ‘boom’ — but it has a lot more energy behind it. Whaboom! Whaboom! Whaboom!” Lucas added that he thought Rachel would appreciate his sense of humor.

During the premiere, it turned out to be kind of true — although Rachel started out just as confused as anyone when Lucas showed up in the limo and started yelling out the window via megaphone, informing her that he was 6 feet tall, 195 pounds of pure muscle mass and had “one testicle larger than the other testicle … which, of course, is completely normal.”

Rachel burst out laughing, perhaps the only thing to do in that situation, as Lucas bounded out of the car and informed her she looked incredible. “I look very average,” he said, and then showed off his T-shirt, emblazoned with his catchphrase. “WH-WH-WH-WH-WHABOOM!” he yelled, in a manner that, as Yahoo! recapper Kristen Baldwin described, “made him look like a dog having a seizure while sticking its head out of a speeding car.”



Lucas greets Rachel with a very special “Whaboom!” (Paul Hebert/ABC)

A bit shocked, Rachel laughed again and sent him inside with the other contestants, where one guy named Kenny had just finished saying “Well, nobody here looks to be insane yet.”

Enter Lucas. “I am here to announce the most good-looking guy here!” he blared into his megaphone, treating the rest of the bachelors to an especially loud “WHABOOM!”



Lucas meets the other suitors. (Paul Hebert/ABC)

His fellow contestants were stunned. “That’s the crazy one,” another guy muttered.

Throughout the rest of the episode, as Twitter debated whether he was the worst or most annoying contestant ever, the other men eyed him with suspicion and amusement as he let out a few more spastic “WHABOOMs!” Sample comments from his castmates: “Come on, dude. Less is more.” “As a medical professional, I would order a psych consult for him.” “He’s a nut case. Did you [producers] drug-test?”

Later, Lucas got bored as he wandered around the “Bachelorette” mansion, yelling sporadically into his megaphone until it was his turn for a one-on-one chat with Rachel. Again, he made her laugh, especially as he revealed that his “Whaboom!” T-shirt was actually sleeveless.



Rachel is not sure what to make of Lucas. (Paul Hebert/ABC)

The contestants watched the spectacle in disbelief, and speculated that maybe Rachel really found him funny. One bachelor, Blake — a 31-year-old aspiring drummer who boasted about his sexual prowess during his intro interview — was especially not amused by Lucas’s antics.

“I think he’s so not funny that it’s sad funny,” Blake complained. “I’m here because this is a great opportunity, and Rachel’s badass. He’s here just to be on TV. It’s insulting to Rachel, and I’m going to call him out.”

That led to the following exchange:

Blake: “You’re really here to try and find love with Rachel?”

Lucas: “Are you really here to find love with Rachel?”

Blake: “For the potential to find love with Rachel. I won’t know until I spend more time with her.”

Lucas: “That’s a canned answer.”

Blake: “I’m not wearing my catchphrase on a shirt.”

Lucas: “That’s a good point.”

We would almost give the slight edge to Lucas for calling Blake out on his (indeed) very canned answer, until this part:

Lucas: “I feel that everyone has a little bit of whaboom in them.”

Blake: “I have no whaboom in me.”

Point to the humorless Blake for an unintentionally amazing quote. The only thing better was the expression on the other contestants’ faces at the end of the premiere when Rachel gave Lucas a rose, ensuring he sticks around for another episode. In return, Lucas gifted her with an especially maniacal “WHABOOM!”

Later Monday night, Rachel stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to discuss the premiere. Kimmel told the audience that Rachel “began a quest to find a man among a group that included two Blakes; a Kenny; a Kenneth; a man carrying a mannequin he calls his son; and a terrible person named Lucas.”

“How bad were the other guys if Lucas got the rose?” Kimmel asked, incredulous.

“I said I wanted to be entertained the first night. And as you can see, he did that, to the fullest,” Rachel explained. “So I was curious to see what Lucas was about, not the whaboom.”

“The whaboom was annoying. You were not put off by whaboom?” Kimmel pressed.

Rachel paused. “A little bit,” she admitted.

In other words, enjoy “whaboom” while you can — something tells us Lucas is not long for “Bachelorette” world.

