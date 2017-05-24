

President Trump’s Twitter habits have been a blessing and a curse for late-night comedians. And Stephen Colbert just articulated why.

The CBS late-night host staged a “Twitter-vention” during his Tuesday night broadcast, pleading with Trump to curb his social media habits. It played off a Wall Street Journal story from last week about how Trump’s aides “have also been pressing for more restraint by the president on Twitter, and some weeks ago they organized what one official called an ‘intervention.’”

Colbert cited the report and noted only White House staff were involved in this apparent intervention. “But there are plenty of us who have been deeply affected by President Trump’s tweets,” the comedian added.

So he pulled out a piece of paper to address Trump “as part of the intervention.”

“Dear President Trump,” he began, “Your tweeting has affected me in the following ways: My ratings are up.” Colbert flashed a grin as his live studio audience burst into cheers and extended applause.

He’s not wrong; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is projected to be this season’s most-watched late-night program, CBS announced Tuesday. It’s the first time in over a decade that CBS has beaten NBC in overall late-night audience with a season-long host.

The ratings swing for Colbert — viewed as a much harsher Trump critic than rival Jimmy Fallon — certainly coincided with Trump’s presidency. The latest Nielsen ratings show the CBS show beating out its NBC competitor for the 16th consecutive week.

His strategy of going hard after Trump is not without controversy; he found himself embroiled in a bit of one after making an oral sex joke about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Federal Communications Commission briefly reviewed the joke and found it didn’t warrant punishment. Colbert has since said “while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.”

On Tuesday, as Colbert continued reading from his intervention letter, he also joked about the negative impacts of Trump’s social media habits on his show:

“But President Trump, some nights half of my monologue is just about things you’ve tweeted. You’re squeezing out other fun news stories. Did you know San Francisco is opening a rat cafe? They are. That’s real. You took that away from me!”

Colbert continued: “We want you to accept help, or at the very least, auto-correct. How many ways can you misspell ‘independent counsel?’ So, please give up this harmful addiction and try another coping mechanism. Have you tried drinking? ‘Cause that’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s going pretty great.”

