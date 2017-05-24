

In September 2014, Taylor Swift gave an interview to Rolling Stone and revealed that a fiery new song called “Bad Blood” (a track on her upcoming album “1989”) was about another female singer. That singer was widely believed to be Katy Perry, but for the longest time, neither pop star would give further details about what caused Swift to declare “Baby, now we’ve got bad blood/You know it used to be mad love.”

Finally, after years of hints, Perry not only confirmed the feud but also went into detail about her version of events — conveniently, just as she’s drumming up publicity for her upcoming album, “Witness.” This all took place during a conversation on Monday night with “Late Late Show” host James Corden on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

For those who need further explanation, we have annotated a transcript of the chat between Perry and Corden. To read the annotation, click on the highlighted passages below. Sign up for Genius or log in to your account to make your own annotations.

James Corden: Now, I wanted to talk to you about some famous beef. Because there’s Taylor beef.

Katy Perry: Well, there is.

James Corden: There’s no denying it.

Katy Perry: No, no, no, for sure. That’s true.

James Corden: And when are we going to clear that beef up?

Katy Perry: There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.

James Corden: Did she start it? What happened?

Katy Perry: This is what happened.

James Corden: It’s about backing dancers, right?

Katy Perry: Yeah, it’s about backing dancers, it’s so crazy.

James Corden: I love that it’s about backing dancers.

Katy Perry: Okay, so there’s, like, three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go. They asked me before they went on touring if they could go. I was like, “Yeah, of course, I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great, and all that. But I will be on record cycle probably in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract, so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.”

James Corden: Yeah, sure.

Katy Perry: So that year came up, right?

James Corden: Yeah.

Katy Perry: And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them. And I said, “Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there.” And they said “Okay, well we’re going to go and talk to management about it.” And they did, and they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.

James Corden: Oh, you tried to talk to her about it, you did the phone call?

Katy Perry: I do the right thing. Anytime that it feels like a fumble.

James Corden: So you did the phone call, and it was a shutdown.

Katy Perry: It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me. I’m like, “Okay, cool, cool, cool, that’s how what you want to deal with it? Karma.” But, but, but, what I want to say is that, like, I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there is going to be a reaction. And trust me, Daddy, there’s going to be a reaction.

James Corden: I find it weird when you call me Daddy, but go on.

Katy Perry: (laughs) No, I mean, it’s all about karma, right? But I would love –

James Corden: I think what you’re saying now is we can draw a line on this beef. Can we draw a line on the beef?

Katy Perry: Do you know that —

James Corden: Can we take the beef off the grill?

Katy Perry: I think, personally, that women together, not divided, and, like, none of this petty [bleep], women together will heal the world.

James Corden: Say it, sister. Say it. Say it! She said it. She said it. So would it be enough to just receive a text from Taylor Swift that just said, “The beef is off the grill.”? If you receive that text, will you then remove the beef from the grill? And then we’re all just grilling other foods?

Katy Perry: Absolutely. One hundred percent.

James Corden: Okay, I’m going to get to the bottom of this.

Katy Perry: Alright. You do that.

