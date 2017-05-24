The season seven “Game of Thrones” trailer is here and you know what that means: Fans are losing their minds. Not that the teaser tells us anything we don’t already know. Here are some of the highlights, most of which could have appeared in any of the season’s trailers:

Cersei will stop at nothing to be victorious (and is still taking digs at Tyrion).

Daenerys is fairly certain the Iron Throne was part of her inheritance (though she has her own fancy throne, too, just in case).

There are dragons!

Soldiers try to murder each other.

Littlefinger is a shady pot-stirrer, who whispers to people in dark, shadowy rooms.

Ser Davos is an extremely logical man with tremendous eyebrows.

People take off their clothes.

Oh, and none of this matters, because the White Walkers are coming for everyone.

The whole thing ends with Jon Snow proclaiming, “the great war is here.” Wait — didn’t he say that last year, too? With only two seasons left, he has to be right eventually. We’ll find out during the premiere on July 16.