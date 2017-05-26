

On casting and writer’s rights: Biko Eisen-Martin (Hal), Aakhu TuahNera Freeman (Claire), and Dawn Ursula (Catherine) in David Auburn’s “Proof,” now at the Olney Theatre Center.

Right-sizing the “controversies” that have bubbled up over Edward Albee and David Mamet productions this month would be to call them tempests in teapots. Sadly, they boiled up one of the theater’s weak spots: disrespect of playwrights.

The Albee flap happened when the 35-seat Shoebox Theatre in Portland, Oregon cast a black actor as Nick in Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, not having secured the rights. The naivete was breathtaking: Albee died last year with his reputation intact as the most irascible, controlling American playwright ever, routinely swatting away directorial casting gambits that would re-frame the plays in ways he hadn’t intended.

The Albee estate’s refusal to grant a license, therefore, was the opposite of news. Yet news it was, since nothing’s more fun than spraying kerosene on an ember. A touch of heat flared toward Albee — who would have been happy to take on this fight — for perceived out-of-date attitudes.

The Mamet flap is even less interesting: we’re talking talkbacks. The 30-40 seat Outvisible Theatre Company near Detroit staged Mamet’s two-character “Oleanna” and discovered that Mamet forbids talkback sessions with audiences after his play. The troupe was threatened with a fine.

Here lurks a dark little rabbit hole. Ruling out post-show discussions is apparently routine for Mamet, yet somehow that was communicated late to this troupe. On the other hand, talkbacks were intensely promoted when “Oleanna” was revived on Broadway in 2009.

First: I’m seldom a fan of post-show discussions, which too often operate like awkward classrooms. Far better is the more European experience of hanging out at the theater bar after the show to genially hash things out.

Second: I’ve also grown perplexed by decisions to produce “Oleanna,” an infernal controversy machine geared to get audiences to root for a male professor as he punches his increasingly “politically correct” female student. (I also recall the sprawling, pundit-heavy post-show discussion on the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower stage when the first national tour came to town.)

Still, in both of these minor, overblown cases, the legal issue is clear. The playwrights control the rights. And they should. Anyone uncomfortable with the terms of a given play should consider broadening the view and dipping into the vast, almost criminally undertapped archive of new and old American and world drama. Choose something else.

What’s disconcerting is how some critics whisper, Yes, it’s the writers’ call while shouting how WRONG the playwrights are. Theater professionals ought to be absolutely, unconditionally vigorous about respecting and defending the rights of the playwrights they supposedly care enough about to produce . . . unless playwrights don’t really count as artists. The theater world should be wary of nurturing a culture that treats plays merely as handy notepads for everyone to scribble on.

If you’re interested in Albee and race, you could try Albee’s 1959 “The Death of Bessie Smith.” You may want to experiment with “Virginia Woolf,” but you’re not entitled to. End of story – but goodness, think of all the other plays you might do!

I write this from Washington, D.C., where progressive, creative casting (“non-traditional casting” still seems to be the term) happily has been normalized since Zelda Fichandler’s Arena Stage championed it in the 1980s, and where Michael Kahn normalized it immediately with his arrival with the Shakespeare Theatre Company 30 years ago. This is a city that still has work to do – the big companies are nearly all represented by white men at the helm – but is self-aware enough about its imbalances that, as a chief instance, in January it is embarking on its second Women’s Voices Theater Festival.

I write this the morning after seeing an all-African American cast in David Auburn’s 2001 Pulitzer-winning “Proof” at the Olney Theatre Center, directed by Timothy Douglas and authoritatively led by one of the region’s favorite performers, Dawn Ursula, as Catherine. The project that “Proof” replaced was even more tantalizing: Olney had the rights to do the first all-female production of Suzan-Lori Parks’s 2002 Pulitzer winner, “Topdog/Underdog,” a play about two brothers named Lincoln and Booth. Ursula was to have been paired with the equally formidable Jessica Frances Dukes, but Dukes developed a conflict.

That “Topdog” was flagged on my calendar as one of the most intriguing shows of the spring. If Parks, every bit as exacting a writer as Albee, had said no? End of story.