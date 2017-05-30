

Alanis Morissette performs in Germany in 2012. (Rolf Vennenbernd/EPA)

Attention thirty-something millennials: A new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s multi-platinum-selling record “Jagged Little Pill” will come to the stage next year, unleashing a powerful wave of nostalgia for aging 90’s kids and almost certainly re-igniting the seemingly endless debate over whether the lyrics to Morissette’s hit song “Ironic” are actually ironic (they aren’t).

The jukebox musical, inspired by the Canadian-American rocker’s Grammy-winning 1995 album, which she co-wrote with Glen Ballard, has been in the works since 2013: “I look forward to taking the heart of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and expanding its story, fleshing it out to even deeper layers of emotionality, specificity, humanity, power, physicality, spirit and fabulism,” Morissette said at the time.

But the musical took a while to get off the ground. In 2015, the singer told Billboard that she and arranger/orchestrator Tom Kitt — whose credits include a Broadway show based on Green Day’s “American Idiot” and composing the Pulitzer-winning “Next to Normal” — were still in “the beginning phases” of creating the musical. Morissette explained that the production would involve “a fictionalized story and we’ll add songs and change lyrics.”

In a statement this week, Morissette announced that the musical will debut in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., with screenwriter Diablo Cody (who won an Oscar for “Juno”) and Tony-winning director Diane Paulus signed on to the production.

“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true,” Morissette said in the statement. “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”

As for what exactly that means, well — the plot of the musical is still somewhat unclear, though Cody and Morissette have said they will create a story focused on “a modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

[‘He stole a dream’: Alanis Morissette’s former manager sentenced to 6 years for taking millions from her]

Morissette joins a bevy of pop stars who have tried their hand at stage productions in recent years. Some have involved original compositions — Sara Bareilles wrote the score for the Broadway show “Waitress,” Sting’s musical “The Last Ship” debuted in 2014 and U2’s Bono and The Edge were behind the music and lyrics to 2010’s “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.” Others — like “American Idiot” and the Jimmy Buffett-inspired musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” currently in La Jolla with plans for Broadway — have tapped into pop culture’s current obsession with nostalgia, luring audiences with the wistful escapism of a bygone era.

Such is the promise of Morissette’s musical, inspired by a record that sold over 33 million copies and became a formative cultural touchstone to legions of 90’s-era teens. The new production will feature some of the biggest hits off “Jagged Little Pill,” including the breakup rage anthem “You Oughta Know,” the harmonica-laced “Hand in my Pocket” (everything is gonna be quite alright, Morissette assures us), and, of course, “Ironic.”

As for the slew of thinkpieces spawned by that last song — Morissette seems nonplussed. In 2012, she told The Guardian that she was “interested” in the ongoing debate over the lyrics to “Ironic.” (Is rain on your wedding day really ironic, or just lousy luck? Does a plane crash at least count as situational irony? If Morissette wrote a song about irony that contains no actual irony, is that ironic?)

[Here’s Alanis Morissette singing her hit song ‘Ironic’ in a chicken suit]

“I love to get to the underbelly of why things bug people so much,” she said. “People must be very at odds with the idea of being profoundly stupid. I mean, malapropisms; big [expletive] deal. It’s kind of like in traffic when you’re yelling at someone for cutting you off and you’re cutting someone off too.”

Will she find a way to use the song ironically on stage (perhaps involving chicken suits)? Audiences will find out soon enough.