

Ariana Grande performs on NBC’s “Today” show in 2014 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, England, on Sunday for a concert to benefit the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack that left 22 dead and scores injured after Grande’s performance at the Manchester Arena.

Grande announced her intention to hold a benefit concert in a Twitter statement last week, promising her fans and “the incredibly brave city of Manchester” that she would offer “everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

The “One Love Manchester” show will feature an all-star lineup, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell, among others. Proceeds will support the “We Love Manchester” emergency fund, and the concert — which will be held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground — will be aired live on BBC TV, BBC Radio and Capital Radio networks, and will also be streamed, according to Billboard.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. British time, according to a statement. Fans who attended Grande’s May 22 concert can attend the benefit show for free.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande said in her Twitter statement Friday. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”