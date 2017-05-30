Comedian Kathy Griffin said she was “not afraid to do images that make noise.” But the picture of her holding a prop of President Trump’s severed head would lead to an apology after criticism came from the president’s son, a Clinton, and many more.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, Griffin said that she crossed the line and that the image was too disturbing.

“I sincerely apologize I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” she said of the picture first published by TMZ.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin had shared the images in now-deleted tweets:

The photo shoot was by photographer Tyler Shields. Griffin said she has asked him to take down the images.

Criticism came from both conservatives and liberal figures, including Donald Trump Jr., who called the picture “disgusting but not surprising.”

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney weighed in also, saying that politics “have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.”

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

But even people who do not usually defend Trump expressed repulsion at the image.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

CNN, where Griffin is a co-host for the network’s New Year’s Eve program, said in a statement characterized the pictures as “disgusting and offensive,” adding that it is “evaluating our New Year’s coverage.”

New: CNN says Kathy Griffin photo “disgusting and offensive.” Says it is “evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage….” Statement:: pic.twitter.com/u5rtj86Ty2 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 31, 2017

Her co-host on the show, Anderson Cooper, tweeted that he was “appalled by the photo shoot.”

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shields, the photographer, said that he and Griffin had discussed doing something and she told him, “I’m not afraid to get political if you want or make a statement if you want.” He told the New York Daily News that “When you make art, you can do anything you want.”

Griffin said ultimately that they went too far.

“I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Going to ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”