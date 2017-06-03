Pop star Ariana Grande sent a message out on May 26 that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of the suicide bombing at her show in the English city. (Reuters)

Less than two weeks have passed since a suicide bomber blew himself up at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22, injuring 116 and devastating a nation all too familiar with the threat of terrorism.

The 23-year-old pop singer returned to Britain on Friday morning to meet fans injured in the blast. She visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she surprised patients with hugs, Instagram photos and words of encouragement, according to the Associated Press. Grande also brought each injured fan a sunflower and a teddy bear, CNN reported.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrandexxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

endless respect to @ArianaGrande for coming back to our city and meeting my family and so many others. (I couldn't be there, babies etc) pic.twitter.com/UgZ8nZ39fR — Dan Hett (@danhett) June 3, 2017

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday.

Adam Harrison, whose daughter suffered spinal injuries in the blast, told the BBC that his daughter, Lily, was “on cloud nine” and “skipping” with joy after Grande’s visit.

“We were the last room on the ward to be visited and the excitement was building for Lily,” he said, noting that he was at the concert when the attack occurred and scooped his daughter up “like a rugby ball and ran for it” after the blast tore through a crowd.

“She’s now ready to go for tomorrow’s concert,” he added. “She feels like a rock star and has been listening to her Ariana Grande playlist and wants to go.

“After last night, she would disown me and her mum if we didn’t take her.”

Grande documented one of her visits with an injured fan on Instagram, where she has 107 million Instagram followers. The caption didn’t include any words — just a heart.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

“All the children and parents were so happy she came,” Lauren Thorpe, whose daughter is in the hospital, told CNN. “It’s helped everyone focus on all of the good and kindness of people rather than the hate.”

Grande canceled upcoming shows in London and Switzerland to prepare for Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert, where she will perform alongside Justin Beiber, Coldplay, Usher, Katy Perry, Take That and Miley Cyrus.

“The music community stands together with love and in solidarity,” Katy Perry tweeted this week. “I am humbled to be a part of this show.”

Thank you @ArianaGrande for having me at your very special One Love benefit concert in Manchester! Always been a …https://t.co/U7GifGUrBl — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 1, 2017

Proceeds from the show will benefit the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

Grande on May 26, four days after the attack, pledged that she would return to Manchester for another concert to benefit the victims and their families. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win,” she said.

One Love Manchester ♡ June 4th http://ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Many of the fatalities of the attack were teenagers and children, including an 8-year-old girl named Saffie Roussos.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “callous terrorist attack” that “stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

Authorities identified the bomber as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, who lived in Manchester. The Islamic State claimed that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack, without providing details about the suspect or how it was accomplished. British investigators continue to search for links to potential accomplices as they widen their investigation and continue to conduct raids, rounding up suspects as far away as Germany, The Washington Post reported.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the BBC reported.

Tonight's visit from @ArianaGrande was amazing. Just the lift all the kids (and parents) needed! What an absolute angel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TD9tHvTDeu — Lauren Thorpe (@LaurenEveThorpe) June 2, 2017

