

Bill Maher. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

HBO late-night host Bill Maher has found himself in hot water after using a racial slur during an interview on his show, “Real Time.”

Maher was talking to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) about the senator’s book, “The Vanishing American Adult,” which explores why today’s young people are unable to survive in a competitive global economy. The conversation drifted to Halloween and how dressing up is no longer just a children’s tradition. Sasse said adults don’t do that quite as much in his state because it’s frowned upon. In response, Maher said he should visit Nebraska more.

“We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse said.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—–,” Maher said, raising both of his hands up. “No it’s — it’s a joke.”

The audience cheered. A smiling Sasse didn’t say anything about the comment, and the conversation moved forward.

Bill Maher just said the n word, @BenSasse didn't look horrified, and the audience applauded. pic.twitter.com/kFAs1S3dyM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

Maher’s remarks Friday night quickly attracted widespread criticism across the political spectrum. Sasse also was criticized for his reaction, or lack thereof.

Others, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and Jack Posobiec, a Trump supporter who writes for the right-wing site Rebel Media, have called for Maher to be fired. #FireBillMaher is circulating on Twitter.

[Bill Maher’s interview with a Trump defender started out nice. Then Russia came up.]

And why did the audience think it was okay to laugh? And Ben Sasse doesn't even flinch. What is happening in the world? — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Racist Bill Maher must be fired and @BenSasse must be held accountable for his endorsement of the n-word — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2017

some alt-rightish folk are whipping up outrage against Ben Sasse in a way that does nooooot feel super genuine — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 3, 2017

In a series of tweets Saturday, Sasse talked about how he should’ve reacted.

“Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word? The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it,” Sasse wrote.

But he also said that he’s a strong advocate of the First Amendment, and comedians “get latitude to cross hard lines.”

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Maher, who’s on his 15th season hosting “Real Time,” has not addressed the backlash over his comments. His publicist did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

[14 things to know about Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s next senator]

Maher drew criticisms earlier this year, when he interviewed Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial former Breitbart editor known for making inflammatory comments about Muslims, women and minorities. Maher had defended his decision, saying inviting Yiannopoulos on his show brought his views under scrutiny, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2014, Maher was accused of hate speech when he said it’s wrong to say only “a few bad apples” in the Muslim community have extremist beliefs.

Islam is “the only religion that acts like the mafia, that will f—— kill you if you say the wrong thing, draw the wrong picture, or write the wrong book,” Maher said during an episode on “Real Time” with atheist scholar Sam Harris and actor Ben Affleck.

[‘He broke me’: A defiant, tearful Kathy Griffin slams attacks by Trump and his family]

Following his comments, students at the University of California in Berkeley petitioned to get Maher disinvited as a commencement speaker at a graduation in December 2014. Thousands signed an online petition calling his remarks bigoted and racist and pushed for Maher’s removal as speaker.

In response to the students, Maher said he still planned to go.

“Whoever told you you only had to hear what didn’t upset you?” Maher said, adding later: “I promise this will be your day. This is a commencement speech. The issue is you … My reputation isn’t on the line. Yours is.”

Critics also were quick to draw parallels between Maher and another comedian, Kathy Griffin, who was recently slammed for a photo of her holding a mask resembling President Trump’s bloody, severed head.

Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin showed this week that racism can't be hidden as "comedy" and stupidity can't be hidden as "art". — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 3, 2017

Griffin has since removed the image and apologized, saying she went too far. But five employers had canceled shows, and CNN had fired Griffin from her longtime New Year’s Eve co-host job.

On Friday, a defiant and tearful Griffin said that although she regretted the photo, she wasn’t going to stop criticizing the president.

“A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally trying to ruin my life forever,” Griffin said. “You guys know him, he’s not going to stop.”

In a tweet addressing Maher and Griffin, Cornel Wm. Brooks, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, said: “Great comedians make us think & laugh. When our humanity is the punchline, it hurts too much to think or laugh.”

READ MORE:

The right is mad over Kathy Griffin’s gruesome Trump video. The left asks: Remember Ted Nugent?

Milo Yiannopoulos found a bromance with Bill Maher. Then he met his other guests.

‘You know how Putin feels about failure’: Bill Maher blasts Trump’s health-care flop