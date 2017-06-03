Legendary rocker Gregg Allman’s Saturday afternoon memorial service in Macon, Ga. drew friends and family members, including his ex-wife, Cher. Former president Jimmy Carter was also in attendance, according to Rolling Stone.

Cher was one of the attendees at Gregg Allman's funeral. They are heading to the private burial service #fox5atl #fox5news pic.twitter.com/qfNO7LvuNP — Paige Buchanan (@Paige_beauty96) June 3, 2017

“Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band were very helpful to me in my 1976 presidential campaign,” Carter said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Gregg Allman was better known than I was at that time. The band got the campaign political attention and raised much needed funds.”

Carter, 92, has given Allman great credit for drumming up crucial support that helped put him in the White House. “Gregg Allman was there when I needed him, and Rosalynn and I have always been grateful to him.”



Gregg Allman performs during Mercer University’s Commencement on May 16, 2016, at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Ga. (Jason Vorhees/The Macon Telegraph via AP)

The two men formed a friendship, and Carter was on hand to present Allman with an honorary doctorate from Mercer University a year ago.

Allman died May 27 from complications of liver cancer at his home in Savannah, Ga. The memorial service was private, though fans were invited to line the route of the funeral procession to Rose Hill Cemetery, where the Southern rock virtuoso was be laid to rest near his brother and former bandmate, Duane Allman.

Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was also expected to attend the service. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House planned a street party in honor of Gregg Allman for Saturday night in Macon.