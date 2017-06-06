From tweeting about the terrorist attack on the London Bridge to his travel ban, President Trump's Twitter activity is the source of material for comedians Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and others. (The Washington Post)

“Responding to Trump’s ill-informed tweets can be a full-time job,” Seth Meyers told his audience on Monday. “And I know because it’s my full-time job.”

On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host dedicated his signature “A Closer Look” segment to inflammatory tweets the president sent over the weekend, including two tweets directed at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a terrorist attack that killed seven people.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terrorist attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ ” But as many have pointed out, Khan was telling residents of his city not to be alarmed by the increased police presence set up in response to the attack.

Meyers also railed against Trump for tweets that contradict what his closest advisers have said about his embattled executive travel order targeting the citizens of six Muslim-majority countries. “Now remember, his administration has spent months trying to argue that the ban is legal because it’s actually not a ban,” Meyers said. “So all Trump has to do to avoid hurting his own cause is not use the word ban — that’s it.”

“Late Night” flashed to clips of news reports discussing tweets the president sent Monday calling the executive order “a ban,” and criticizing the revised executive order he signed.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

“Man, Donald Trump must be a nightmare to play Taboo with,” Meyers quipped before grabbing the board game’s trademark buzzer and pressing it repeatedly.

Meyers also noted that Trump’s criticism of London’s response to terrorism comes as dozens of positions in the Department of Defense remain vacant, including many that the Senate is unable to act on because the Trump administration has not yet submitted nominees. Meyers added that “crucial positions” at the Department of Homeland Security also remain vacant, including the assistant secretary of threat prevention and security policy.

“So, Trump wants to prevent threats but hasn’t nominated an assistant secretary for threat prevention,” Meyers said. “That’s like finding out Smokey Bear doesn’t own a fire extinguisher.”

Meyers went on to criticize Trump’s announcement last week that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. But first, he took a shot at White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who asserted in a “Today” interview Monday that the media was obsessed “with covering everything [Trump] says on Twitter.”

“Late Night” flashed to a clip of the “Today” interview, with anchor Craig Melvin telling Conway that Twitter is Trump’s “preferred method of communication with the American people,” and Conway replying “that’s not true.”

“Yes, it is,” Meyers told his audience.

“You know what? I’ll give her this. Kellyanne Conwway has always been very clear: Twitter is not Trump’s way to communicate directly with the people,” Meyers added. “I mean, if she had said otherwise, I’d know.”

The show flashed to a clip of Conway appearing on “Late Night” back in January, when they had this exchange:

Meyers: Wouldn’t it be great for you personally if he tweeted a little bit less?

Conway: No, actually. The answer is no. I think his Twitter platform, like his social media platforms in general, Seth, they combine 45 million followers or so on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and it’s his way to communicate directly with the people.

“Damn it!” Meyers said. “I really have to start watching my own show. I mean, I would, but it’s just an hour of Trump bashing. It gets old.”

