

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for sending classified material to a news organization, poses in a picture posted to her Instagram account. (Reality Winner/Social Media via Reuters)

Goodbye “covfefe.”

The Internet and comedians have a new fascination. And her name is Reality Winner.

The 25-year-old woman is accused of leaking classified information to a news organization. She was arrested Saturday, shortly after the Intercept posted a redacted version of a U.S. intelligence document describing Russian government efforts to hack employees working at state voting agencies.

But aside from the seriousness of the charges against the National Security Agency contractor, the attention seems to also focus on her name.

[What we know about Reality Winner, the contractor accused of leaking an NSA document]

Late-night show hosts have all dished out their own puns about President Trump’s administration and Reality.

On Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Tuesday:

The leaker’s name — and this is true — Reality Winner. So it’s official. The Trump administration is at war with Reality. … Reality Winner had top-secret security clearance and worked for a private intelligence contractor called the Pluribus International Corporation. So, a young female spy named Reality Winner stole intelligence from the Pluribus Corporation. That sounds like a James Bond movie, which, of course, makes Donald Trump — Small Finger! Wa, wa, wa!

Trevor Noah on the “Daily Show”:

… Trump has to be one of the luckiest people around because this new leak shows that the Russian military actually tried to gain access into the Florida voter system. But we can’t concentrate on those facts. Because Reality Winner! White people, you can no longer make fun of black people’s names. It’s done. Because black people gave you a pass on Reince and Wolf, but now you’re just pulling nouns out of the dictionary.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”:

Reality Winner leaked information about a reality denier who tried to influence the election to support a reality host who is detached from reality. So now the winner is the loser, and this loser who helped this loser win is the winner, and that’s our reality.

And Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show”:

The NSA contractor who leaked the document is a woman named Reality Winner. When he was asked if he had any contact with the leaker, Trump said, ‘No, I’m out of touch with Reality.’ “

On social media, Winner was both condemned and praised. Many, though, jumped on Twitter with word plays, book and movie ideas, and GIFs.

[Contractor charged in NSA document leak case]

Her name is "REALITY WINNER"? If so, hard call for Trump: Pardon because he loves Winners, or deny because he can't handle Reality. — Tina (@TinaNelson5280) June 5, 2017

Book pitch:

"Then the leaker is revealed to be a woman named Reality Winner."

"That's the dumbest plot twist ever. Get out of my office." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 5, 2017

The moment you realize that Trump's ultimate downfall might be pinned to someone named Reality Winner. pic.twitter.com/iU3da4BaNG — Kno (@Kno) June 5, 2017

who's playing Reality Winner (great name for a Kentucky Derby horse) in the movie? I say Jennifer Lawrence. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 5, 2017

If Reality Winner married Anthony Weiner, that would be awesome — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 6, 2017

But seriously, as conservative columnist and radio host Ben Shapiro said, “How much weirder can things get?”

The Orb.

Sword Dance.

Covfefe.

Reality Winner.

How much weirder can things get before we all wake up next to Suzanne Pleshette? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2017

READ MORE:

The easy trail that led the feds to Reality Winner, alleged source of NSA leak

After months of trolling Trump, Merriam-Webster has no words about ‘covfefe’

Trump is loving every minute of this ‘covfefe’ distraction. Believe me.