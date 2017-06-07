

Kendrick Lamar (Amy Harris/Invision/AP).James Comey (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg). Joni Mitchell (Matt Campbell/AFP). Gwen Stefani and Adrian Young of “No Doubt” and Lauryn Hill( Jeff Christensen/Reuters).

You ever read something, and there’s just a word or turn of phrase that instantly makes you think of a song? And then that song is stuck in your head for a very, very long time?

That’s kind of what’s happening with the prepared testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, released Wednesday, a day before he appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The remarks include plenty of lines that remind us of music lyrics. And given that Comey’s testimony is expected to be a huge day in Washington (a bunch of local bars are opening early just for the occasion), why not have a little music to get you prepared? Below is our playlist, complete with select lyrics and the corresponding Comey remarks.

(Oh, and here’s the transcript. Feel free to leave song suggestions in the comments below.)

“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna

Lyrics:

It’s a secret society

All we ask is trust

(All we ask is trust)

All we got is us

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Testimony:

“A few moments later, the President said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'”

“Doo-Wop (That Thing”), Lauryn Hill

Lyrics:

That thing, that thing, that thing

That thing, that thing, that thing

Testimony:

“I did not reply or ask him what he meant by ‘that thing.'”

“When I Met You,” David Bowie

Lyrics:

When I met you

When I met you

When I met you

Testimony:

“I first met then-President-Elect Trump on Friday, January 6 in a conference room at Trump Tower in New York.”

“One On One,” Hall and Oates

Lyrics:

One on one I wanna play that game tonight

Testimony:

“During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower, based on President-Elect Trump’s reaction to the briefing and without him directly asking the question, I offered that assurance.”

“Just the Two of Us,” Bill Withers

Lyrics:

Just the two of us

We can make it if we try

Just the two of us

Just the two of us

Building them castles in the sky

Just the two of us

You and I

Testimony:

“It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room.”

“Don’t Speak,” No Doubt

Lyrics:

Don’t speak

I know just what you’re sayin’

So please stop explainin’

Don’t tell me cause it hurts

Don’t speak

I know what you’re thinkin’

I don’t need your reasons

Don’t tell me cause it hurts

Testimony:

“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed.”

“Both Sides Now,” Joni Mitchell

Lyrics:

I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

From up and down, and still somehow

It’s cloud illusions I recall

I really don’t know clouds at all

Testimony:

“He asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud.'”

“Honesty,” Billy Joel

Lyrics:

Honesty is such a lonely word

Everyone is so untrue

Honesty is hardly ever heard

And mostly what I need from you

Testimony:

“He then said, ‘I need loyalty.’ I replied, ‘You will always get honesty from me.'”

“Call Me,” Blondie

Lyrics:

Call me (call me) on the line

Call me, call me any, anytime

Call me (call me) I’ll arrive

You can call me any day or night

Call me

Testimony:

“I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person (and never on the phone) … I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months – three in person and six on the phone.”

“Let it Go,” Idina Menzel

Lyrics:

Let it go

Let it go

Can’t hold it back anymore

Let it go

Let it go

Testimony:

“He then said, ‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.’ I replied only that ‘he is a good guy.’… I did not say I would ‘let this go.'”

“Snitch,” Lil Wayne

Lyrics:

Ain’t no snitches ridin’ wit us

Testimony:

“The President then made a long series of comments about the problem with leaks of classified information – a concern I shared and still share.”

“Good Guy,” Frank Ocean

Lyrics:

Here’s to the good guy, he hooked it up

Said if I was in NY I should look you up

Testimony:

“The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, ‘He is a good guy and has been through a lot.'”

“Satellite,” Dave Matthews Band

Lyrics:

Satellite headlines read

Someone’s secrets you’ve seen

Eyes and ears have been

Testimony:

“The President went on to say that if there were some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong, it would be good to find that out…”

“Raindrops keep falling on my head,” Burt Bacharach

Lyrics:

Raindrops keep falling on my head

And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed

Nothin’ seems to fit

Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling

Testimony:

“He replied that ‘the cloud’ was getting in the way of his ability to do his job.”

“Hotline Bling,” Drake

Lyrics:

You used to call me on my cell phone

Testimony:

“That was the last time I spoke with President Trump.”

Caitlin Gibson and Brian Fung contributed.