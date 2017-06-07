You ever read something, and there’s just a word or turn of phrase that instantly makes you think of a song? And then that song is stuck in your head for a very, very long time?
That’s kind of what’s happening with the prepared testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, released Wednesday, a day before he appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The remarks include plenty of lines that remind us of music lyrics. And given that Comey’s testimony is expected to be a huge day in Washington (a bunch of local bars are opening early just for the occasion), why not have a little music to get you prepared? Below is our playlist, complete with select lyrics and the corresponding Comey remarks.
(Oh, and here’s the transcript. Feel free to leave song suggestions in the comments below.)
“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna
Lyrics:
It’s a secret society
All we ask is trust
(All we ask is trust)
All we got is us
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Testimony:
“A few moments later, the President said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'”
“Doo-Wop (That Thing”), Lauryn Hill
Lyrics:
That thing, that thing, that thing
That thing, that thing, that thing
Testimony:
“I did not reply or ask him what he meant by ‘that thing.'”
“When I Met You,” David Bowie
Lyrics:
When I met you
When I met you
When I met you
Testimony:
“I first met then-President-Elect Trump on Friday, January 6 in a conference room at Trump Tower in New York.”
“One On One,” Hall and Oates
Lyrics:
One on one I wanna play that game tonight
Testimony:
“During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower, based on President-Elect Trump’s reaction to the briefing and without him directly asking the question, I offered that assurance.”
“Just the Two of Us,” Bill Withers
Lyrics:
Just the two of us
We can make it if we try
Just the two of us
Just the two of us
Building them castles in the sky
Just the two of us
You and I
Testimony:
“It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room.”
“Don’t Speak,” No Doubt
Lyrics:
Don’t speak
I know just what you’re sayin’
So please stop explainin’
Don’t tell me cause it hurts
Don’t speak
I know what you’re thinkin’
I don’t need your reasons
Don’t tell me cause it hurts
Testimony:
“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed.”
“Both Sides Now,” Joni Mitchell
Lyrics:
I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now
From up and down, and still somehow
It’s cloud illusions I recall
I really don’t know clouds at all
Testimony:
“He asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud.'”
“Honesty,” Billy Joel
Lyrics:
Honesty is such a lonely word
Everyone is so untrue
Honesty is hardly ever heard
And mostly what I need from you
Testimony:
“He then said, ‘I need loyalty.’ I replied, ‘You will always get honesty from me.'”
“Call Me,” Blondie
Lyrics:
Call me (call me) on the line
Call me, call me any, anytime
Call me (call me) I’ll arrive
You can call me any day or night
Call me
Testimony:
“I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person (and never on the phone) … I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months – three in person and six on the phone.”
“Let it Go,” Idina Menzel
Lyrics:
Let it go
Let it go
Can’t hold it back anymore
Let it go
Let it go
Testimony:
“He then said, ‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.’ I replied only that ‘he is a good guy.’… I did not say I would ‘let this go.'”
“Snitch,” Lil Wayne
Lyrics:
Ain’t no snitches ridin’ wit us
Testimony:
“The President then made a long series of comments about the problem with leaks of classified information – a concern I shared and still share.”
“Good Guy,” Frank Ocean
Lyrics:
Here’s to the good guy, he hooked it up
Said if I was in NY I should look you up
Testimony:
“The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, ‘He is a good guy and has been through a lot.'”
“Satellite,” Dave Matthews Band
Lyrics:
Satellite headlines read
Someone’s secrets you’ve seen
Eyes and ears have been
Testimony:
“The President went on to say that if there were some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong, it would be good to find that out…”
“Raindrops keep falling on my head,” Burt Bacharach
Lyrics:
Raindrops keep falling on my head
And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed
Nothin’ seems to fit
Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling
Testimony:
“He replied that ‘the cloud’ was getting in the way of his ability to do his job.”
“Hotline Bling,” Drake
Lyrics:
You used to call me on my cell phone
Testimony:
“That was the last time I spoke with President Trump.”
Caitlin Gibson and Brian Fung contributed.