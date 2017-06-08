Stephen Colbert was unable to contain his giddiness.

He stood in front of his “Late Show” audience Wednesday, clutching the statements former FBI director James B. Comey plans to make Thursday morning at a Senate hearing. It was, as Colbert said, “Washington’s Super Bowl” — and the comic was going to dive into the highlights.

Comey’s prepared statements were released ahead of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, turning into a sort of insta-monologue for Colbert. (The Post’s Amber Phillips and Peter W. Stevenson did a more serious analysis.)

For Colbert, sometimes just reading from the prepared testimony in a mocking Trump voice served as both set up and punchline.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff in these documents,” he said.

For example, Comey wrote that Trump told him “he had nothing to do with Russia. Had not been involved with hookers in Russia.”

Then, Colbert joked: “Comey replied ‘I understand Mr. President, but I just asked what you had for breakfast?’”

He also seized on the awkwardness Comey said he felt when he interacted one-on-one with Trump nine times over four months. In contrast, Comey wrote in his testimony, he met with President Barack Obama just twice — the last time was a brief visit to say goodbye on Obama’s departure from office.

After the Trump meetings, Comey said he felt the need to write down details of their interactions.

At one meeting, shortly after Trump was inaugurated, Comey says the president invited him to a meeting over dinner. Comey thought there would be a group of people, but “it turned out to be just the two of them … seated at a small oval table,” Colbert said.

“Oh come on,” he quipped. “That’s the oldest trick in the book. You invite your FBI director over for a movie saying it’s going to be a group thing. When he shows up, it’s just the two of you. Can’t make Netflix work — so you obstruct justice.”

[One part of Comey’s testimony that could help Trump]

Colbert seemed to revel in describing the painfully awkward moments detailed in Comey’s notes.

“The president said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,’” Comey wrote. “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed.”

Opined Colbert: “He didn’t move. He didn’t move a muscle. Basically, Comey treated Trump like the T-Rex in ‘Jurassic Park.’

“It makes sense. They both have the same size hands.”

Taking on Trump is old hat for Colbert. He’s seen his ratings rise as he’s become increasingly critical of the 45th president, though he was criticized for making an obscene oral sex joke about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Trump fired back, telling Time magazine: “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him.”

Colbert said at the time that the president’s criticism would only help his show.

“Please, oh please! Don’t make me trend on Twitter again! Don’t throw me in that hashtag briarpatch,” he said.

On Wednesday night, he seemed equally excited about the prospect of seeing Comey testify live.

“Tomorrow, Comey’s going to say all of this out loud, and senators will get to ask him questions about it for hours,” he said, before offering a teaser to Thursday’s show: “Um, we’ll have more on that. I’m pretty excited.”

