NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s attorneys raced through a startlingly brief, six-minute defense Monday, bringing to a close testimony in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent American history.

Cosby and his wife, Camille — who made her first appearance at the courthouse Monday — watched as defense attorney Brian McMonagle called a single police witness to confirm the existence of a police report. That detective had led the investigation into allegations brought by Andrea Constand that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her 13 years ago at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

The brevity of the defense case contrasted with the presentation by prosecutors, who called 12 witnesses over five days of often-emotional testimony. At the end of last week, a spokesman for Cosby hinted that the 79-year-old entertainer might testify. Legal experts and courtroom observers generally dismissed that suggestion as a bluff, perhaps designed to throw the prosecutors off-balance at a time when they had momentum.

Once both sides returned to the courtroom, Cosby confirmed to Judge Steven T. O’Neill that he would not take the stand. O’Neill assured the 79-year-old entertainer that he would instruct the jury that defendants are not required to testify.

The case will now go to closing arguments, and the jury could begin deliberations as early as Monday afternoon.

The judge at one point addressed Cosby to ask him a few standard questions. When asked if he understood what was happening, Cosby said yes in a booming voice.

Camille Cosby — the comedian’s wife of more than 50 years — was in the courthouse Monday for the first time, after a week of conspicuous absence. She slipped into the courtroom while the judge was addressing the attorneys, and many in the audience had their heads turned.

She walked slowly through a swing gate and into the well of the courtroom, rather than entering the seating area via a side aisle. Dressed in a gray-and-white sweater and skirt, she had a rigid smile fixed on her face.

By allowing Cosby’s wife to enter the courtroom in the middle of proceedings while the judge was speaking, officials at the Montgomery Courthouse extended her a courtesy that had not been afforded to others. Members of the audience, including some of Cosby’s accusers who are not testifying, have not even been allowed to leave the courtroom in the midst of proceedings for bathroom breaks without being blocked from reentering.

Camille Cosby has been deposed in a civil suit filed by an accuser and had been active behind the scenes in developing strategy in the criminal case, according to sources familiar with defense preparations. But she has made no public appearances related to the criminal proceedings. That is, until Monday.