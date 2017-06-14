

Three days after ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” suspended production to investigate alleged misconduct on set, cast member Corinne Olympios has spoken out about the incident that led to the show’s shutdown, calling it her “worst nightmare” and saying she hopes to obtain justice. She has hired Marty Singer, a powerful Hollywood lawyer who represents stars including John Travolta, Scarlett Johansson and Charlie Sheen.

Throughout the last few days, reports have flown back and forth between the tabloids, and host Chris Harrison cautioned fans about “all the rumors and misinformation being put out there.” But based on multiple reports, the shutdown appears to stem from an incident on set in the pool between Olympios and DeMario Jackson; after a producer reportedly filed a complaint, production stopped and all of the cast members were sent home.

Quoting anonymous sources, People magazine reported that the show allegedly filmed “a drunk sexual encounter with a female contestant who may have been too intoxicated to consent.” On Wednesday afternoon, Olympios released a statement through her publicist:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

When asked about Olympios’s statement, a representative for ABC referred the Post to the studio, Warner Bros., which did not respond to a request for comment. Jackson also did not respond to a request for comment. On TMZ, sources “close to Jackson” told the site that he wants producers to release a tape of the encounter to prove “Corinne was lucid and he did nothing wrong.”

On Sunday night, Warner Bros. released a statement: “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production, and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

“Bachelor in Paradise,” currently in its fourth season, is a spin-off of ABC’s hit “Bachelor” franchise. It brings together former contestants from past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons to live together in Mexico and “explore new relationships” in a “secluded and dreamy paradise,” according to the network; the end result is a lot of drama and hookups, and occasional proposals.

The series was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8 — no word on whether that is still happening. (E!, which originally broke the story, reported the show is “totally done for this season and possibly forever.”)

Olympios, 24, was a contestant on “The Bachelor” last season. Jackson, 30, competed on the most current season of “The Bachelorette” and was eliminated a couple of weeks ago.

