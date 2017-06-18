

Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Has she or hasn’t she?

Beyoncé fever lit up the Internet over the weekend amid reports that Queen Bey had given birth to her twins.

TMZ, Us Weekly and CNN were among the outlets reporting that the superstar and her husband, Jay Z, had welcomed twins, citing unnamed sources.

However, Beyoncé’s social-media accounts have said nothing. And many fans in the Beyhive said they were reserving their excitement until the announcement was Instagram official.

Beyoncés twins are here when Beyoncé confirms it pic.twitter.com/V498FVDaO2 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 18, 2017

everybody: the twins are here.

me: I'll wait for Beyoncé to tell us FROM HER OWN MOUTH about Houston & Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/eymGZMpyEO — destiny's grandchild (@dstnysgranchild) June 18, 2017

I will not celebrate the birth of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins until Beyonce posts on Instagram. Then it's official. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 18, 2017

In true Beyoncé fashion, she announced her pregnancy with a surprise Instagram post in February, dropping a picture of herself draped in a light-green veil and surrounded by flowers. Her hands cupped her very obviously pregnant belly.

In a matter of minutes, the photo had garnered millions of likes and comments.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy Carter, on Jan. 7, 2012, a Saturday. The world had to wait two days for the official announcement of Blue Ivy’s arrival.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on Saturday, January 7, 2012,” the couple said in a statement to People magazine the Monday after her birth. “Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful — we are in heaven. She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs. It was the best experience of both of our lives. We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support.”

Blue Ivy’s sentimental father recorded his daughter’s first seconds of life — her breathing, cries and coos — resulting in her featured role on their record-setting song, which drew 1.7 million airplay impressions upon its chart entrance five years ago, according to Nielsen Music.