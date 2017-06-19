A judge in Norristown, Pa., has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial after the jury failed to come up with a verdict. (Nicki DeMarco,Erin Patrick O'Connor,Ashleigh Joplin/The Washington Post)

A man who says he was one of the alternate jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial told a Pittsburgh radio station Monday that he would have voted to convict the comedian.

Mike McCloskey appears to be the first member of the sequestered 12-person jury or the panel of six alternates to speak publicly about the case. Judge Steven T. O’Neill has so far resisted requests by the media to release the names of the jurors.

McCloskey, who posted photos of his Montgomery County juror’s badge on Facebook to authenticate his claim, told WDVE radio that he was “ridiculously sick” when a mistrial was declared after the jury said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

“I would probably have convicted,” McCloskey told the morning hosts on WDVE, a station that broadcasts Pittsburgh Steelers games.

McCloskey, who said he did not want to be selected because he feared jury service would prevent him from watching Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games, said he and other alternates were segregated from the rest of the jury during deliberations. Afterward, he was eager to find out what divided the main panel of 12 jurors. But on the long bus ride home to Pittsburgh, he said, there was little talk.

He described the journey across the state of Pennsylvania as “the craziest, eeriest bus ride I’ve ever taken.”

Jurors were selected in Pittsburgh because of concerns about the jury pool in Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County being tainted by intense pretrial publicity. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has said he will retry the case.

Alternates listen to all the testimony in a trial, but do not participate in deliberations. McCloskey said he was particularly impressed by testimony of Gianna Constand, the mother of Cosby’s main accuser, Andrea Constand.

Gianna Constand testified that Cosby described himself as a “sick old man” during a phone call with her, but refused to disclose what pills he’d given her daughter.

“The lady would have blown you away,” McCloskey told the WDVE hosts. “She would have made you almost cry. I wanted to get up and clap.”