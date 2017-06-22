

Lil Rel Howery, Amber Stevens West, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Jerrod Carmichael in NBC’s “The Carmichael Show.” (Chris Haston/NBC)

“The Carmichael Show” is known for confronting controversial topics, so it’s not surprising that the NBC sitcom would dedicate an episode to the n-word and who has a right to say it. But it may have surprised viewers tuning in Wednesday to hear the word aired six times — unedited — on broadcast television.

“The Carmichael Show,” now in its third season, is based on comedian and co-creator Jerrod Carmichael’s family. Wednesday’s episode found Jerrod (Carmichael) celebrating his mother Cynthia’s birthday, along with his girlfriend, Maxine (Amber Stevens West); brother Bobby (“Get Out’s” Lil Rel Howery); and father, Joe (David Alan Grier).

Jerrod and Maxine earned the family’s ire by gifting Cynthia (Loretta Devine) a Jacqueline Kennedy biography. Bobby told Jerrod that his gift is stupid because “black people don’t read like that.” The assertion launched a lively debate about cultural differences. “We do not have a set of rules we need to abide by,” Jerrod told his family. “Sure we do,” Joe countered. “We don’t ski. We don’t let dogs lick all up on our faces. And under no circumstances do we ever, ever drive a Subaru.”

Inspired by the conversation, Jerrod suggested the family break tradition and go to a fancy restaurant instead of the local, black-owned diner where they usually celebrate Cynthia’s birthday. He secured a last-minute reservation through Drew, a high school friend who co-owns the restaurant. When Jerrod thanked his friend for the favor, Drew, who is white, replied: “Anything for you, my n—–.” Jerrod’s family was horrified, but Jerrod was nonchalant about the exchange: “Drew is my friend, that’s just how we talk,” he said. His family members and girlfriend shared their own experiences with the word and their varying opinions on whether white people should be allowed to say it.

“The Carmichael Show” isn’t the first sitcom to tackle the n-word. ABC’s “Blackish” memorably confronted varying opinions around who can say the word in a 2015 episode that found the family’s youngest child, Jack, innocently dropping the word during a Kanye West-inspired performance at his elementary school talent show. In that case, ABC bleeped each instance of the word. Creator Kenya Barris told Vulture he thought editing the slur offered viewers “an easier entry point.”

“Hearing it is a little bit hard,” Barris explained. “The bleep, in a weird way, makes you hear it even louder. But it still allows you to get into the drama and the comedy of the scene without making you feel ostracized.”

The “Blackish” episode was inspired by Barris finding texts from his daughter’s white friends who used the n-word. Barris was horrified, but his daughter was used to hearing people of all races use the word. Similarly, Carmichael explained in a column for the Hollywood Reporter that his own family had varying opinions on who can say the n-word. His mother was opposed to anyone using the word, but his grandmother, who had lived through Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement, “thought the word was fun.” “She would say it and we would joke and she would laugh. It was fun watching my mom get really angry while my grandma and I just said ‘n—er,’ Carmichael wrote. He continued:

My perspective is that I just don’t want us to be controlled by a word. I don’t want it to be used as a weapon. We have the power to dilute words and a lot of times, we use that in the wrong way. Donald Trump was called a racist and that should have been a strong accusation, but we use the word “racist” so much. Can you imagine [President] Jimmy Carter being called a racist? That would have been a crazy New York Times cover story with every journalist trying to get to the bottom of what happened. Now that we use it so much it doesn’t mean what it did. That’s a negative way of doing that. I think a positive way is how my friends and I grew up saying [the n-word]. So I don’t associate it with pain if I’m being truthful.

Carmichael fought for the word to air unedited on NBC. In his Hollywood Reporter column, he wrote that “having the word itself said on the show came out of a deeper conversation about do you feel beholden to these unspoken rules for being a black person, or being a woman or being gay or being whatever you are? It just naturally went to the n-word and the rules around it and that’s where it came from. Then we said to the network, ‘We want to say it, but it has to go on air.’ ”

On social media, many fans praised the show for confronting the topic head on. Others took issue with the word being used so freely.

Just watched @CarmichaelShow and I totally agree. We give that word too much power. — Alicia Manley (@AliciousFaithe) June 22, 2017

This is The first time I'd see Black People address the issue of the 'N' word that is so balanced & honest on TV @CarmichaelShow — Daniel Ademinokan (@DaBishop007) June 22, 2017

Did anyone see #TheCarmichaelShow last night? Here in is the problem, black folks allowing the N word to be acceptable. Sweet & loving way? — Tanya T. Morris (@PoweroftheT) June 22, 2017

@CarmichaelShow the N word really?!?!? D.A. Grier? L. Devine? Times must be rough for them, I expect more from them. Wow!!!! — tawnya (@tdubballday) June 22, 2017

Carmichael’s column also mentions Bill Maher’s recent use of the word on his HBO show “Real Time.” Some called for the comedian’s firing after he used the term “field n—–” during an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). “Bill Maher really took a hit because the intention was an easy joke, a cheap joke that’s dismissive and belittling,” Carmichael wrote. “If you’re going to say it, you better have an intention behind saying it. People know the difference between you just saying something to get a rise of them and when you really just want to explore something. His intention is what brought this on. People read that intention.”

NBC has aired the n-word before — most recently on “Saturday Night Live,” where Michael Che stunned viewers by using it uncensored during an installment of Weekend Update. Comedian Dave Chappelle also used the word while hosting the show in November. Unlike SNL, “The Carmichael Show” airs in prime time. A viewer discretion advisory preceded the episode, but at least one NBC affiliate — Raleigh’s WRAL — muted the word, according to the News & Observer.

