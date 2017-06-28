

Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario in the series finale of “Pretty Little Liars.” (Eric McCandless/Freeform)

Note: This post contains spoilers from the series finale of “Pretty Little Liars.”

“Pretty Little Liars” revealed the identity of its uber villain, known as A.D., in its series finale Tuesday night, and the Internet has had a lot to say about it. Let’s add PLL to the long list of controversial series finales, and send a nostalgic XOXO to Dan Humphrey while we’re at it.

The Freeform drama ran for seven seasons, but took five years to reveal the identity of its first villain — the infamous, digitally-savvy stalker known as A, who first started tormenting Hanna, Aria, Spencer and Emily while they were high school students. A turned out to be CeCe Drake, the adopted sister of Alison DiLaurentis, who went missing and was presumed dead by the end of the show’s pilot episode.

After a five-year time jump, A.D. picked up where A left off. Unlike CeCe, who was introduced (under auspicious circumstances) in Season 3, A.D. turned out to be someone fans had never met — at least, not officially — until the series finale. A.D. stands for Alex Drake, CeCe’s half sister and the identical twin of … Spencer Hastings.

The idea that Spencer (or any of the Liars) had a nefarious evil twin was a long-floated fan theory, so the reveal wasn’t completely unexpected. But since Alex Drake appeared to come out of nowhere in the show’s 160th episode, a lot of fans aren’t happy. Also up for debate: Alex’s British accent.

The first half of Season 7 ended with Spencer learning she was the biological daughter of Mary Drake, the identical twin of Alison’s mother, Jessica DiLaurentis. What Spencer didn’t know was that Alex had been born, unexpectedly, after Spencer was given to her father, Peter, and his wife, Veronica, who raised Spencer as her daughter. Alex spent her early childhood in a British orphanage and, after meeting CeCe, became fixated on Spencer, her loving parents and her loyal group of friends.

In Tuesday’s finale, Alex recruited erstwhile A-teamer Mona to kidnap Spencer and bring her to an undisclosed location, where Spencer met Alex face-to-face for the first time. Flashbacks revealed that Alex had been posing as Spencer for much of the season, even sleeping with her erstwhile boyfriend, Toby, and comforting Hanna when she was being held captive.

The A.D. reveal did solve one of PLL’s biggest mysteries: Wren Kingston. Wren, who had a recurring fling with Spencer and was once engaged to her sister, Melissa, was always a rather shady presence in the PLL universe, with some fans even suspecting he was A. Ultimately, Wren was revealed to be on A team — had fallen in love with Alex and introduced her to CeCe. Alex recruited him to do much of her bidding, including shooting her so she would look exactly like Spencer, who was shot in the Season 7 midsummer finale. Wren also turned out to be the father of Alison and Emily’s twin daughters, who we got to meet after a one-year time jump. Even that wasn’t enough to win Alex’s loyalty — she confessed to murdering him and turning his ashes into an infinity diamond.



Troian Bellisario as Spencer, er, Alex and one of Emison’s twins in the series finale of “Pretty Little Liars.” (Eric McCandless/Freeform)

Tuesday’s finale found Alex attempting her most brazen impersonation of Spencer — at Aria’s wedding. Aria was left heartbroken when Ezra texted her to say he wouldn’t be coming, a development she attributed to a fight they had after their rehearsal dinner after Aria revealed she was unable to have children and had consulted multiple doctors without telling Ezra that anything was wrong. But when the Liars discovered that Ezra’s car had been at the hotel the entire time, they realized that A.D. had gotten to him. Ezra ended up being in the same underground bunker as Spencer.

In the end, it was an unlikely ally — a still-blind Jenna Marshall — who brought A.D. to justice. After a run-in with Spencer, Jenna informed her stepbrother, Toby, that she suspected Spencer wasn’t “really Spencer.” And Mona showed up to direct the Liars to A.D.’s bunker, built in the basement of the house Toby built, ostensibly, for his late wife, Yvonne. Alex had become so obsessed with becoming Spencer that she decorated the home with the exact furniture Spencer had in her parents’ barnhouse.

Using the coordinates that Mona (of course) had obtained, the Liars rushed to save Spencer and Ezra. Alex tried to confuse the group by pretending to be Spencer, but Toby identified the impostor when she couldn’t recite Spencer’s favorite poem. Alex was taken away in handcuffs, and Aria and Ezra got their (problematic) happily-ever-after when they were married in the same church that had played host to Alison’s fake funeral, CeCe’s death and other pivotal PLL moments.

In other updates: Hanna and Caleb are pregnant! Alison and Emily are engaged. Aria and Ezra are looking into adoption. Mona ended up with the police officer who arrested Alex, and it looks like she’ll never quite be over the whole dollhouse thing. Mary and Alex, meanwhile, somehow avoided real prison and ended up in a bunker of Mona’s own making.

And because this is “Pretty Little Liars,” we’re never quite free of A’s grip or the threat of a spinoff. We saw Addison, Rosewood’s newest bully, go missing after a sleepover with her friends. A plea to show creator I. Marlene King: Please, don’t try to make Addi happen.

Other observations:

A.D. really mastered the art of mask-making. Mona as Melissa was pretty convincing.

Like PLL fans everywhere, the moms haven’t forgotten that time they got locked in the basement. They still won’t tell us how they got out.

Where is Mike Montgomery? Aria’s brother has always been elusive, but he doesn’t even show up to her wedding? Rude.

I. Marlene King did show up to the wedding (in a cheeky cameo).

