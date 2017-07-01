British singer Adele has canceled the last two shows of her current tour, telling fans in a heartfelt social media post that she’s unable to perform because she had damaged her vocal cords. In a note to concertgoers days earlier, she hinted that this tour — called, appropriately enough, ‘The Finale” — may be her last.



Adele performs “Hello” at the 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Adele had already performed more than 120 shows on the worldwide tour, which was scheduled to conclude with four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. But she wrote to fans that she’d struggled through the first two shows and feared she wouldn’t be able to make it through her final weekend performances. “It’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set,” she wrote in a note posted on Twitter, Instagram and her website. “And I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”

The 15-time Grammy winner said she had already “maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice” and that she was unwilling to lip-sync her performance.

In a handwritten note included in concert programs at her previous Wembley shows, Adele wrote of her mixed feelings about touring: “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things,” she wrote. ” I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.”

And, she added, “I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

But in the note announcing the cancellation of her final two shows, she wrote, “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement.”

This is not the first time the 29-year-old singer’s vocal cords have failed her. Adele was forced to cancel more than a dozen shows during her 2011 tour because of a vocal cord hemorrhage that required the singer to undergo laser microsurgery to restore her voice. Adele said she canceled her latest shows “on medical advice,” but made no indication that more surgery would be required.

The singer wrote that fans who had tickets to the shows would be refunded if the concerts could not be rescheduled.

“I’m sorry, I’m devastated,” she told fans. “Please forgive me.”