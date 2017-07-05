

Daniel Dae Kim, who played Chin Ho Kelly on the “Hawaii Five-O” reboot, is leaving over a pay dispute. His character will not appear in the upcoming season. (Charles Sykes/Invision via Associated Press)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim finally addressed news reports that he had left the television show “Hawaii Five-O” over a pay dispute.

“The path to equality is rarely easy,” he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that also touched on the difficulties of being an Asian American actor in Hollywood today, a topic about which he has spoken publicly before. This news comes as more actors have spoken out about the inequality of pay in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actor thanked his fans and reminisced about a show that had given him an opportunity that other Asian American actors say they have seldom encountered: a meaningful character to play.

“As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho.

I will miss him sincerely.”

Kim had played the role of Chin Ho Kelly, a member of the Five-O task force team, since the rebooted show was launched in 2010. He was one of the first actors announced as part of the cast, and he made his directorial debut on the show.

He had risen to prominence during his six seasons on the television show “Lost,” which was also filmed in Hawaii, a location he said was “representative of a place my family and I so dearly love.”

Without going into detail, Kim said that he made the difficult choice to leave the show after being unable to agree on terms with CBS.

Variety, citing anonymous sources, reported last Friday that CBS’s final offer to Kim and colleague Grace Park were 10 to 15 percent lower than the salaries of “Hawaii Five-O” stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Park is reportedly also leaving the show.

When contacted for comment, Kim’s publicist said that the actor is currently traveling and his Facebook statement “sheds light on the situation.”

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson had previously told Variety that: “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”

As The Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg wrote, “questions of diversity and equality have been hotly debated in Hollywood in recent years.”

Actors including Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman have spoken out about being paid less than their male co-stars.

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” Portman said. “In Hollywood we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Actress Emmy Rossum reportedly negotiated equal pay with her co-star William H. Macy on Showtime’s “Shameless,” while Robin Wright received executive producer credit and a raise after telling “House of Cards” producers that she wanted “to be paid the same as Kevin,” according to an interview.

Although there have been more opportunities for Asian Americans in recent years, the number of parts is still limited.

A recent study from the University of Southern California found that there were no Asian or Asian American characters in the the top 100 films of 2015. Asian Americans made up 4 percent of the hundreds of roles on scripted broadcast shows during the 2014-15 season, according to a UCLA study.

Kim has spoken out in the past about the difficulties for Asian American actors.

“I’m such a fan of films and books like ‘Lord of the Rings’ and even ‘Star Wars,’ despite the fact that, as an actor, I’ll never be employed by them,” Kim told People in 2015.

He credited his role in the “Insurgent” movie series to “a young author [who] wrote an Asian American male character in her book.”

“Until the people who have ownership over the creative process, write these characters, things will not change fast enough.”

Kim appears to be make strides toward that end. In a recent panel on Asian Americans in entertainment, Kim said he started working as a producer because Asian Americans “were waiting for a space that never came.”

His Facebook statement ends by mentioning upcoming acting projects and his first show as a producer, “The Good Doctor.”

“I hope you can be excited for the future. I am.”

Here is the full text of Kim’s Facebook post: