An acrobat performing at a Madrid music festival fell nearly 100 feet in front of an audience of 35,000 on Friday. The performer, 42 year-old Pedro Aunion Monroy, died shortly after the accident, while being treated for his injuries at the Mad Cool Festival.



Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer and guitarist of the band Green Day, performs during Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. (Photo credit: EPA/Kiko Huesca)

The accident happened just before American punk rock band Green Day was scheduled to take the stage. Some fans expressed outrage that the band — who afterward said they were unaware of the death — had continued with their set. Green Day tweeted that it was only after they left the stage that they heard the “disturbing news,” adding that their “thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

In a statement released on Saturday, the festival said it “regrets the terrible accident,” and that the decision to continue with Green Day’s set was made for “security reasons.” Aunion Monroy was performing his act, choreographed to Prince’s “Purple Rain,” inside an illuminated cube that was being raised above the stage by a crane when he fell. Hours before, he had written on social media about his excitement to be reunited with his boyfriend.