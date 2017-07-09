

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision via AP)

Green Day took the stage shortly after an acrobat’s deadly fall in front of the crowd at a Madrid music festival — but band members had been unaware of what had happened until after their 2½-hour set, according to frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

“This has never happened in the 30 years Green Day have been performing live,” Armstrong said Sunday in a statement posted to the band’s website. “If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people.”

Pedro Aunion Monroy had been performing an aerial stunt inside a cube being raised by a crane when he fell 100 feet in front of tens of thousands of people at the Mad Cool Festival. The 42-year-old died while being treated for his injuries.

Some fans expressed shock that Green Day took the stage after the accident. According to Armstrong, the band was unaware there had even been an acrobatic performance, let alone that Monroy had fallen.

About 15 minutes before Green Day’s scheduled start, local authorities told the band to wait “because there was some sort of security issue,” not an abnormal occurrence at festivals. Then the band was cleared to play.

“Everything seemed normal. The crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro,” Armstrong said. “All of us were in disbelief. I don’t know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert. All we know is what was said after our concert.”

He added: “We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can’t imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through.”

Festival organizers said in a statement that “the decision to not stop the festival immediately was made between the state and local security forces as well as our security management.” Organizers added that it had been deemed unsafe “to have a large mass of people moving all at once, with the possibility of violent reactions, due to the cancellation of an event of 45,000 people.”

The Mad Cool Festival gig had been the last stop on Green Day’s European tour.