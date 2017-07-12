

The radical feminist group Femen claimed credit for a protest on July 11 at Woody Allen’s jazz concert in Hamburg. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

A pair of topless protesters disrupted Woody Allen and his New Orleans Jazz Band’s concert in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday evening, according to reports, highlighting accusations of Allen abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child.

The protesters ran onstage mid-performance with flowers in their hair and torsos covered in quotes from an open letter Farrow published in the New York Times in 2014, detailing her account of an incident. It took place in the early 1990s, she wrote, when her mother, Mia Farrow, and Allen were still together. (Allen denied the accusations in an op-ed published by the Times a week after Farrow’s letter.)

“Stop the culture of silence,” the protesters yelled, met with boos from the audience. They were then escorted out by concert hall employees, and the performance continued.

The radical feminist group Femen claimed credit for the protest on its Facebook page. In a post, Femen stated, “The two femmen present in Hamburg, arms raised, specifically called for an end to impunity for alleged perpetrators of sexual violence.”

Tuesday’s incident is the most recent in a history of political protesting by Femen, which was founded in Ukraine. A group of Femen protesters wearing President Trump and Marine Le Pen masks caused a commotion at Le Pen’s polling place during the French presidential election in April, according to Mic. Hamburg has been the site of many protests recently, as Tuesday’s disruption follows a series of clashes between German security forces and protesters on the eve of the Group of 20 summit, which took place in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Allen plays the clarinet and has toured with the band in the past, last visiting Germany in 2011, according to the Elbphilharmonie concert hall website.