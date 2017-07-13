Living in the era of Peak TV means the Emmy nominations can be rather unpredictable. While some stars are shoo-ins (Elisabeth Moss may already have the lead actress in a drama category locked up for “The Handmaid’s Tale”), there will no doubt be quite a few surprises on Thursday morning, as we’ll see what the Emmy voters whittled down out of hundreds of TV shows.

The announcement airs at 11:30 a.m. Eastern — you can watch the whole thing here. Anna Chlumsky (HBO’s “Veep”) and Shemar Moore (CBS’s “Criminal Minds”) will read the list of nominees.

The Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS, and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.