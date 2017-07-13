

Oscar Isaac as Hamlet at the Public Theater. (Carol Rosegg)

NEW YORK — I’m not going to get into an argument with you about how gingerly we’re all supposed to tiptoe around “Hamlet.” It’s the greatest play ever written, sacred turf, role of a lifetime, alas poor Yorick, blah, blah, blah.

So if you require men in tights and gorgeous vowels and dissertation-caliber deconstructions of Hamlet’s relationship with his mother, I urge you — no, I beg you — come nowhere within 1,000 feet of the Public Theater right now. Because director Sam Gold’s exuberantly inventive, everything-plus-the-bathroom-sink version of Shakespeare’s glorious tragedy, with the magnetic Oscar Isaac in the title role, will drive you completely up the shattered fourth wall.

But if you’re up for some actual mud wrestling with an incandescent text, then you will be pleased with large portions of this three-hour, 50-minute burrowing into the essence of Shakespeare’s characters, embodied by a mere nine actors. Unlike Gold’s recent rehearsal-style version of “The Glass Menagerie,” in which the poetry of Tennessee Williams’s masterwork wound up as so much collateral damage, his “Hamlet” benefits from the wide berth Gold gives his well-spoken actors to explore the play’s rawest emotions and most confounding contradictions, however outrageous the exploration may become. “Hamlet” itself does not spring from the most naturalistic of premises, anyway. The prince pursues a path of bloody revenge, after all, based completely on the testimony of a ghost.

The ghost, we all know, is of Hamlet’s father, the Danish king dispatched by his brother, Claudius (Ritchie Coster), who in short order not only seizes the crown but also the hand in marriage of Hamlet’s mother Gertrude (a fine Charlayne Woodard), leaving Hamlet a seething tangle of bitter and morbid thoughts. What Gold’s production in the Public’s Anspacher space pulls off exceptionally well is a portrait of a son truly bereft over the loss of a parent, also played by the superbly imposing Coster. The play begins in darkness, with the Ghost prostrate on a folding table carpeted in flowers; after a few minutes, a dim light reveals the body to Isaac’s astonished Hamlet. That look of wonder and anguish will inform everything else in Isaac’s taut performance, especially in the evening’s most moving tableau, when, after slaying Polonius (Peter Friedman), Hamlet, Gertrude and the Ghost are reunited mournfully in the queen’s chamber.

Gold is highly interested in the history each theatergoer brings to this most familiar of canonical plays, because he’s also determined to engage you with things that may not have occurred to you. How much are you willing to erase what you think of as the boundaries of the play?, he seems to be asking. Can we look at the extremes to which characters are driven — to suicide, to homicide, to madness — through fresh metaphors for the messy human expressions of grief and revenge?

It may be too far-fetched for you, for instance, to conceive of the distracted Polonius, played by the dexterous Friedman, delivering some of his choicest speeches while sitting on a toilet, or of Ophelia (the splendidly earthy Gayle Rankin), retrieving brass planters from the theater lobby to cover her father’s corpse in dirt. Some of these conceits assist the actors — Rankin makes one of the best cases for Ophelia’s disintegration I’ve ever seen — and others spill too facilely into shtick, as when the appealing comic actor Keegan-Michael Key goes overboard, hamming it up in a play-within-a-play scene better suited to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Still, it is, as they say, a choice. And though the line here between polished work and mere scene work feels as if it’s being crossed and recrossed, the choices illuminate enough corners of the tragedy to make this an engagingly provocative stop on your own lifelong “Hamlet” journey. It may not be the “Hamlet” of that lifetime, but it’s a darn interesting one.

Hamlet, by William Shakespeare. Set, David Zinn; costumes, Kaye Voyce; lighting, Mark Barton; sound, Bray Poor; music direction and composition, Ernst Reijseger; fight consultant, Thomas Schall; dramaturge, Michael Sexton; production stage manager, Kevin Bertolacci. With Roberta Colindrez, Matthew Saldivar, Anatol Yusef. About 3 hours 50 minutes. Through Sept. 3 at Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., New York. Visit publictheater.org or call 212-967-7555. (The run is sold out, but the theater advises checking, “as additional tickets may become available.”)