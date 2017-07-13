

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, center, and Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion on “Game of Thrones.” (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” begins Sunday — and you know what that means: The bloodbath begins anew. As we’ve been reminded many times, all men must die, but some are going to do it sooner than others.

Who will it be this season? We can make some educated guesses, for lack of a better phrase. Here are the characters who have a high chance of getting killed off, ranked from most to least likely.

A bunch of horses

I just wanted to be able to say I was right about one of these. I’m fairly confident about this one.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)

Here’s the funny thing about the Iron Throne: Whoever is occupying it doesn’t last long. In six seasons, there have been four rulers. So Cersei is a marked woman even before you consider that prophesy hanging over her head. Most of it has already come true. She married a king, had three children and buried them. The only big thing left is for “the valonqar” — little brother — to kill her. If that means Tyrion, well, he’s headed her way. If it’s Jaime, he should have plenty of opportunities. Plus, he didn’t look entirely ecstatic to see his twin sister/ladylove sitting on the Iron Throne at the end of last season.

Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen)

Greyscale is no joke. It’s a miracle he survived last season.

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek)

Despicable “Game of Thrones” villains always bite the dust eventually. Some just take longer than others. We had to live with Joffrey’s bratty brand of malevolence for more than three seasons and Ramsay’s skeezy smile for even longer. Euron doesn’t reach those peaks of villainy, though. He seems like a short-termer — more of an obstacle, really — in the mold of Janos Slynt or Khal Moro. He’s gross and homicidal, but there’s no way he can irk viewers for too long simply because, hello, the Night King is on his way. Human villains are so Season 4. The only question is who will get to do the honors. My money’s on Yara.

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen)

Theon is a sad, broken man, and it’ll be tragic to see him go after he saved Sansa, but he appears to be headed into battle. Does he really have that much fight left in him? It’s hard to imagine.

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafthor Bjornsson)

He may already have died technically — it’s hard to say what exactly that quack Qyburn did to him. But this could be the season that his brother, the Hound, finally gets revenge on the bully who gave him all those scars. Trailers hint that the Hound is headed North of the Wall alongside the Brotherhood without Banners, but all of the show’s stars keep saying that events move extremely fast this season, so who knows?

Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer)

Another “already dead” contestant, but it stands to reason that, at some point, Beric is going to be killed and even the Lord of Light won’t be able to save him. During the trailer, we see Beric wielding a fiery sword, which looks pretty amazing, but the only reason he could possibly need it — to fight White Walkers north of the wall — can’t be a good sign. Few people survive wight fights.

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson)

The trailers reveals that Grey Worm will (a) share a special, sexy moment with Missandei and (b) head into battle with the rest of the Unsullied. You always have to be a little suspect when “Game of Thrones” gives its characters a sweet subplot. Just think: Shireen and her reading lessons; Barristen Selmy with his wistful stories; Myrcella and that heart-to-heart with her uncle/dad. This doesn’t look promising for our favorite eunuch (or top three, anyway), but at least he found love!

A sand snake or two

A girl can dream.

Ser Davos Seaworth

I predicted this last year, too, but we’re giving it another shot, and for good reason: He’s the most honorable man on the show — right up there with Jon Snow, but not quite as important to the story. Killing him off would be just the heartbreaking moment the showrunners love to dish out to give the series emotional resonance. This season needs its Syrio Forel/Maester Luwin/Mance Rayder/Barristan Selmy. And who else could it be? (Please don’t say Tormund Giantsbane.)