Mena Massoud will play Aladdin in Disney’s live-action film. (Credit: Denise Grant)

After a months-long casting search for the lead in Disney’s forthcoming live-action version of “Aladdin” — a search that had been criticized for its sluggish pace — the studio announced on Saturday that Mena Massoud will take on the role of the resourceful street urchin.The Egyptian-born Canadian actor, a relative newcomer, is currently starring in the Amazon series “Jack Ryan.” According to Disney, which announced the casting at the D23 expo, Massoud will join Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie.

Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo — Disney (@Disney) July 15, 2017

Director Guy Ritchie had previously come under fire after the English actor Tom Hardy was mentioned as a possibility for the role of the villain Jafar, leading to accusations of “whitewashing” parts that should go to actors of Middle-Eastern descent. (Hardy later denied that he had been offered the role.) When the 1992 animated film of “Aladdin” came out, starring Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Robin Williams and Jonathan Freeman, Disney was criticized for ethic stereotyping. The angst with which the studio seemed to be approaching the challenge of identifying a Middle Eastern actor who can sing, dance and act led to some interesting volunteers offering their services on Twitter, including the Pakistani American actor and “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani: