

R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly, pictured performing at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in 2006, has been accused of holding six women in an abusive “cult.” (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)

R. Kelly’s lawyer has responded to allegations in a BuzzFeed News story that the R&B singer was holding six women in an abusive “cult.”

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” his lawyer, Linda Mensch, said in a statement to People magazine. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

The widely circulated BuzzFeed story, posted Monday morning, details several parents’ attempts to contact and free their daughters from R. Kelly’s properties in Chicago and Duluth, Georgia. Former members of Kelly’s inner circle — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee — allege that he controls what the women can and cannot do. They told BuzzFeed that the women, ranging from an 18-year-old singer to a 31-year-old “den mother,” are required to refer to Kelly as “Daddy” and must ask for permission to leave the properties. Kelly, 50, reportedly confiscated their cell phones and, in addition to dictating their daily activities, films their sexual encounters.

“R. Kelly is the sweetest person you will ever want to meet,” McGee told BuzzFeed. “But Robert is the devil.”

The parents of one woman last saw their daughter, the 19-year-old singer, in December. They told BuzzFeed it seemed as though she had been “brainwashed.”

“I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults,” the mother said. “They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

Kelly has been a controversial figure for years. The artist known for songs like the Grammy-winning “I Believe I Can Fly” was accused of sexual misconduct when he allegedly married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in 1994 after serving as the primary songwriter on her debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.” (According to a 2000 Chicago Sun-Times story co-written by Jim DeRogatis, the reporter of the BuzzFeed story, Aaliyah ended the marriage after her family found out.) Kelly was sued and investigated multiple times in the following decades for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with underage victims, and was arrested in 2002 on child pornography charges. He was acquitted of the latter in 2008.