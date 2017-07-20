

Linkin Park signer Chester Bennington performs in Madrid, Spain, June 22. (Kiko Huesca/EPA)

Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, was found dead in a Southern California home Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed.

He was 41.

Law enforcement called the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, reporting an apparent suicide, said department spokesman Brian Elias. The investigation into Bennington’s death is ongoing.

The news, first reported by TMZ, came just hours after Linkin Park released a music video for “Talking To Myself” off the band’s 2017 album, “One More Light.”

In addition to Linkin Park, Bennington was a member of Stone Temple Pilots starting in 2013 and lasting until 2015, when he left to spend more time with his family and “focus solely on Linkin Park.”

Bennington was also friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in May in what authorities ruled as a suicide.

The two toured together. In May, Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral.

“I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” Bennington wrote in a tribute to Cornell shortly after his death.