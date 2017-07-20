

Bill Murray, pictured last year at the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, is part of the all-star lineup for this year’s tribute to David Letterman. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman and Bill Murray are among the comedic heavyweights who will celebrate David Letterman, winner of the 20th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, at the Kennedy Center on Oct. 22.

Jimmy Kimmel, Paul Shaffer, John Mulaney, Eddie Vedder and Martin Short will also pay tribute to the late-night host and comedian. More guests will be announced in the coming months, officials said.

Letterman was the longest-running late-night broadcaster in television history, having hosted “Late Night” on NBC and “The Late Show” on CBS for 33 years. The comedian and host won 10 Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards. He was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2012.

Created in 1998, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honors the achievements of American comedians. Past recipients include Murray, Martin, Eddie Murphy, Jay Leno, Tina Fey, Richard Pryor and Whoopi Goldberg. The annual event will be broadcast on PBS Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.