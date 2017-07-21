

Raven-Symoné and Navia Robinson star in “Raven’s Home,” which premieres Friday night. (Disney Channel/Eric McCandless)

I’m beginning to doubt Raven Baxter’s ability to gaze into the future.

Yes, I recognize that admitting so is a sin, and I apologize to the Disney Channel gods whom I once revered. But as the greatest psychic in children’s media, she must have known what a risky move it would be to create (another) spin-off series to the cultural phenomenon that was “That’s So Raven,” right? Or maybe, as is customary with all things Raven, the plan went awry.

“Raven’s Home” premieres Friday night, almost a decade after the original series’s finale. Raven-Symoné reprises her role as the title character, who is now the divorced mother of tweenage twins, one of whom has inherited her supernatural skill. Anneliese van der Pol returns as Raven’s clueless and also divorced best friend Chelsea, who recently moved into Raven’s eccentric Chicago apartment with her young son, Levi, in tow. (Orlando Brown’s Eddie is absent, but not without some drama.)

It’s neat and tidy, except for one thing: Whom does the show’s heavy-handed nostalgia serve?

The primary fan base of “That’s So Raven,” which started in 2003, has aged into their 20s and beyond. After lamenting the new, second-rate theme song, these viewers might appreciate some aspects of “Raven’s Home,” be it the return of her “vision face” or knack for physical comedy (exhibited while dodging tennis balls at her children’s school). We’re even treated to her catchphrase, “Oh, snap!” a little ways in.

But millennials are a generation of cord-cutters, and even those with cable are unlikely to regularly tune in to the Disney Channel once the novelty factor wears off.

What about the children, you ask? It’s a Disney Channel show, after all, and kids tuning in might relate to the jealous siblings. Issac Ryan Brown and Navia Robinson play twins Booker and Nia, and the former’s attempts to shave as a preteen or protect his sister are endearing. Little Jason Maybaum is Levi, a less devious but equally intelligent version of Raven’s younger brother, Cory. But even if younger viewers like these three, that’s not enough. The heart of “Raven’s Home” is a charismatic Symoné and callbacks to the original show, two factors kids won’t care as much about.

A similar issue took root with “Girl Meets World,” the 2014 spin-off to ABC’s hit series “Boy Meets World.” The show brought beloved ’90s characters Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) back as parents of 14-year-old Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her younger brother, Auggie (August Maturo). Cory is Riley’s history teacher at school, a nod to Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), Cory’s teacher and a father figure in the original show.

“Girls Meets World” rode the nostalgia wave for a bit, receiving praise for its writing and attention for its guest stars. It performed well with older teens and parents, according to Deadline, but suffered when it came to Disney Channel’s key demographic — kids ages 6-14. The show was canceled in January.

“Raven’s Home” seems to have followed the same template. An increased focus on Booker’s psychic powers and Nia’s clever retorts might boost the younger market’s interest in the series, but at the expense of one psychic lady.

Oh, snap, indeed.