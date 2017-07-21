

Stephen Colbert on set. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

On Friday, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air the final night of “Russia Week,” the late-night host’s much-hyped trip to St. Petersburg and Moscow that took place last month.

“When my executive producer originally pitched the idea of us traveling to Russia, I didn’t want to go, because I thought the story would’ve blown over by now,” Colbert said on Tuesday. “Ha ha.”

The trip is, in fact, extremely timely, as allegations of President Trump and his associates’ ties to Russia still make headlines every single day. Here are three takeaways from Colbert’s journey, his first major travel segment since he went to the GOP and Democratic conventions last summer:

[Stephen Colbert went to Russia to ‘announce’ his 2020 run for president]

1) Colbert is at his best when he has a comic foil.

Colbert doesn’t get away from behind his desk too often, so some of the segments — especially when Colbert talked to people on the street — seemed a bit strained. But he fired on all cylinders during an interview with Mikhail Prokhorov, the Russian billionaire who owns the Brooklyn Nets.

Colbert traveled to Prokhorov’s home and introduced him to viewers as a good friend of Vladimir Putin who made his billions in nickel mines, and described him as an oligarch: “Which is Russian for ‘rich guy, don’t ask where his money came from.’ ”

“See, this is how things work over in Russia. Over there, the political system is controlled by wealthy elites who buy influence and pull strings of the government. Whereas in America, we speak English,” Colbert deadpanned.

When they sat down for the interview, Prokhorov proved to be a solid comic foil, or at least in on the joke. “Can I call you Steve?” he asked.

“Yes,” Colbert said.

“If you said no, you will never leave the country,” Prokhorov replied.

Colbert paused. “That’s hilarious,” he said, looking anxious.

The rest of their conversation continued in much the same fashion. “What’s your weird quirk? What’s your eccentric thing where people go, ‘That’s cool, he’s a billionaire,’ ” Colbert wondered. “Do you, like, save your bodily fluids in jars? Do you have exotic pets?”

“I watch reruns of ‘The Good Wife,’ that’s about all,” Prokhorov assured him.

Viewers also learned that Prokhorov has a yacht but doesn’t know where it is at the moment; he was game to let Colbert set up a Tinder profile for him (“I made my fortune mining, but I haven’t found my gem.”); and he quickly assured everyone he doesn’t have any secret rooms in his house, though Colbert never asked if he did.

2) Colbert has a very good reputation in Russia.

… at least, according to one man on the street who recognized him: “You are very cool guy from USA.” (Unfortunately, the man thought his name was “Jimmy Colbert.”)

But word of Colbert’s ratings success has made its way overseas — especially after the presidential election and Colbert’s nightly skewering of Trump. “That’s why you guys are No. 1 now in the states,” Russian late-night host Ivan Urgant said. Colbert agreed.

Urgant noted that his show doesn’t explore politics as often. “So we’re more close to Fallon than to John Oliver,” Urgant explained.

3) There is nothing Colbert won’t discuss to get under Trump’s skin.

Colbert was clearly thrilled when Trump referred to him as a “no-talent guy” earlier this year. It seems like he’s doing everything he can to get another negative shout-out, including devoting Thursday’s Russia segment to the Moscow Ritz-Carlton where Trump stayed in 2013. The hotel was discussed in an unverified dossier from a former British spy with allegations that Trump called “phony” and most major publications would not even mention. Colbert didn’t hold back.

“The media said it’s too salacious for us to look into,” he said. “But it’s the only part we care about.”

