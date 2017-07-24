

Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” tour has come to a premature end, a tour representative confirmed Monday.

The pop star has been on tour during the past 18 months, having put on more than 150 concerts across six continents. But “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the remaining 15 shows will be canceled, according to a statement from the rep.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” the statement read. “However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The last stretch of his tour included nine shows in North America and six in Asia. Last week, China banned Bieber for his “series of bad behaviors” and “on and offstage antics,” Beijing’s culture bureau announced.

The exact reason as to what prompted Bieber to pull the plug remains murky. TMZ cites a tour source as saying the singer was “just over it,” an account confirmed by Variety. The move comes less than a month after Adele canceled the last two of her tour dates due to damaged vocal cords.

Bieber’s “Purpose,” released in 2015, was his first album in two years.

In the Post’s review of Bieber’s D.C. tour stop in 2016, music critic Chris Richards wrote:

On stage, no contemporary pop superstar appears to hate their own life as much as Bieber, who plunged to new sub-levels of poutiness at Washington’s Verizon Center on Friday, wallowing through his choreography as if he was performing court-ordered community service. Maybe he was. The 22-year-old has run into legal trouble in recent years — trifling sins for which he atoned on his 2015 album “Purpose.”

The “Purpose” tour began in Seattle on March 9, 2016. As of April of this year, the tour had grossed nearly $200 million.

