Communications at President Trump’s White House have been … memorable.
There was an argument over audience size at President Trump’s inauguration, various mispronounced and misspelled names, “alternative facts,” the “Bowling Green massacre” and remarks about Hitler that went terribly wrong.
Words, it seems, have just gotten in the way. Which is why New York financier Anthony Scaramucci may be an ideal communications director — because he doesn’t need them.
Just watch this “Daily Show” montage showing “The Mooch” move in perfect sync with the president, and you’ll understand.
The Mooch did his homework. pic.twitter.com/Wku0DF2ovd
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 24, 2017
