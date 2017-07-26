Lauren Gunderson’s “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” at the Capital Fringe Festival. (Sarah Straub)

After two weeks of dozens of shows and the usual cross-city sprawl, the Capital Fringe Festival pulls back this weekend with a select group of hit shows extended at the Logan Fringe Arts Space and the neighboring Atlas Performing Arts Center. Thursday through Sunday, audiences get a last crack at 18 acts.

The “Best Of” roster:

“5 Epiphanies,” “Abortion Road Trip,” “Blue Over You,” “Clara Bow: Becoming ‘It’,” “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” “Help Me, Wanda,” “I’m Margaret Thatcher, I Is!“, “It’s What We Do: A Play About the Occupation,” “J-Swizzle’s (and D-Man’s) Epic Awesome Swaggy Broventure for Sweet Rhymes,” and …

“Joe Charnitski’s Funeral,” “The Laramie Project,” “Life: A Comic Opera in Three Short Acts,” “Numesthesia,” “Orson the Magnificent: The Magic of Orson Welles,” “Paper,” “The Regulars,” “Tiresias’s Tits” and “Wit and Wrath: The Life and Times of Dorothy Parker.”

Toni Rae Salmi in “Help Me, Wanda!” at the Capital Fringe Festival. (Bekah Ciliax)

IF YOU GO: Fringe tickets $17, plus one-time purchase of a $7 Fringe button. Available online at www.capitalfringe.org, 866-811-4111 and at Fringe venues.

