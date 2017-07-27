

President Trump kicked off his Wednesday by tweeting his intention to ban transgender people from serving in the military — about 15 hours later, the late-night hosts had thoughts. They did not hold back.

Some of the hosts went beyond the traditional monologue — on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah also interviewed two transgender U.S. Army veterans about the ban’s potential impact. NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured transgender comedian Patti Harrison.

On CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” James Corden performed a parody of the Nat King Cole song “L-O-V-E” that instead spelled out “L-G-B-T” and included the lyric, “Trump’s got hate for you and me.” NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” brought out his female writers to respond to Trump.

Otherwise, here were the common themes from Noah, Fallon, Corden and Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “Late Show.” (Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien are off this week.)

The tweets themselves.

Colbert: “I began my day as I often begin my days, by checking Donald Trump’s Twitter feed to see how far the crazy has spread. And today, I really think he’s off his meds, because today he went from crazy to cruel.”

Noah: “Now like most of Trump’s ideas, this ban sounds crazy when you first hear it. But then he explains it — and it’s way worse.”

The fact that he announced this by tweet.

Colbert: “Those 15,000 transgender troops who volunteered to serve our country were minding their own business, protecting our freedoms, when they all got fired by tweet. That’s like your wife divorcing you by cookie bouquet.”

Fallon: “President Trump went on Twitter and announced that he is banning transgender people from serving in the military. Trump said he understands this is a very sensitive issue, so he made sure to choose his emojis very carefully.”

The fact that Trump promised to fight for LGBT people, so he may not understand what the acronym means.

Colbert: “What the hell does he think the “T” in LGBT stands for? Trump? Tomato? ‘I’d like an LGBT sandwich, hold the mayonnaise, and no gay stuff, okay?’ ”

Harrison on “Fallon”: “I don’t even think Trump knows what transgender means. He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots.”

Meyers, meanwhile, kicked off a new segment called “Sooo…That Was a Lie, Then?” and aired a campaign clip of Trump promising, “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

The fact that Trump had multiple deferments from the Vietnam draft and a medical disqualification for bone spurs in his foot.

Stephen: “They were manly bone spurs in a powerful dude foot, okay, that just got all ouch-y when he put it in a boot.”

Corden: “Usually when Trump wants to keep someone out of military service, he just fakes a doctor’s note saying he has a foot injury. It worked fine for him during Vietnam.”

Trump’s claim about the “tremendous medical costs” of transgender people in the military.

Noah: “Transgender-related medical expenses for the military cost, at most, $8 million a year. Also known as .001 percent of the total military budget. In contrast, taxpayers will be paying $60 million just for Trump to visit his own properties like Mar-A-Lago — and that is before he ordered dessert.”

Colbert: “It’s estimated that health care for transgender personnel would add between $2.4 million and $8.4 million per year to the military’s health-care budget. To put that number in perspective, the military spends five times as much on Viagra. And if your erection lasts for more than four hours, that’s too bad, because you’re stuck on a submarine for the next six months.”

That Trump ended his tweets with “thank you.”

Noah: “Wow. No one takes away civil rights as politely as Donald Trump.”

Colbert: “Thank you? [Expletive] you.”

