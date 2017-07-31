Leaks, threats and insults. And it lasted less than two weeks. Here's a look back at the very short tenure of the White House's latest communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. (Claritza Jimenez,Meg Kelly/The Washington Post)

Each week’s chaotic news cycle featuring a former reality TV host-turned-president is primed for pop culture parallels.

But such observations went into hyper-drive Monday with the news of Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster as President Trump’s White House communications director after just 10 days (which, many were quick to point out, is more than 60 days shorter than the now-universal metric for short-lived unions, Kris Humphries’s marriage to Kim Kardashian).

The wealthy financier, “The Mooch,” had already become the subject of a meme that pointed out his resemblance to the “That Guy” character on “Futuruma.” And that was before his profanity-laden interview with the New Yorker. So the comparisons between Scaramucci’s run and movies, music cliches and specific TV plot-lines came quickly. Here’s a quick rundown:

A rom-com

The most obvious candidate here is “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” since, you know, that’s about how long he lasted in the job.

Kate Hudson even got in on the fun, posting this image on Instagram with the caption, “Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!”

A country song

The classic country music cliche of songs about losses — jobs, kids, wife, money all at once — seemed apt for this moment, especially after Page Six reported on Scaramucci’s pregnant wife filing for divorce a few weeks ago.

In all seriousness, this is a sad story. Not a laugher. Guy sold his company, divorced his wife, didn’t see his kid's birth, for…. this. — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 31, 2017

.@theferocity: "He sold his company. He got divorced. And now he lost his job?!" Me: *starts composing a country song titled 'The Mooch'" — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) July 31, 2017

“Game of Thrones”

This one’s for all of you who’ve caught up on the HBO drama already. The Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic tweeted an allusion to a pivotal scene in Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” episode, which was quickly turned into a meme with Scaramucci’s face superimposed on Olenna Tyrell’s body:

“Friends”

Just after word broke about Scaramucci’s ouster, The Post’s Reliable Source reported he had been erroneously listed as dead in the Harvard alumni directory — a development that echoes a Season 9 “Friends” plotline.

On “The One With The Memorial Service,” a prank war between Ross and Chandler escalates to the point that Chandler informs the administrators of their college alumni website that Ross died after being hit by a blimp.

Ross then angrily confronts Chandler, but eventually becomes obsessed with the lack of condolences posted to his page on the site. Chandler inadvertently gives Ross the idea of holding a memorial service to see who shows up and Ross runs with it, staging a sober ceremony at his sister’s apartment, where he hides in a back room, later emerging to tell a horrified former classmate that he is alive and well.

“The Simpsons”

In a Season 8 episode of Fox’s “The Simpsons,” Krusty the Clown’s producers hope some gimmicky additions will help his show’s sagging ratings, including a rapping cartoon dog, Poochie. Homer voices the dog, whose debut is a total flop. Homer tries to save the character with a new script, but it doesn’t work and they dub someone else’s voice over Homer’s.

“I have to go now. My planet needs me,” Poochie randomly tells Itchy and Scratchy.

I have to go now. My planet needs me. pic.twitter.com/EOxIxHhEP1 — Michael Sweeney (@mtsw) July 31, 2017

Note: Moochie died on the way back to his home planet. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 31, 2017

“Survivor”

The New York Post was ready with this graphic:

The tribe has spoken again https://t.co/GheipiituQ pic.twitter.com/qwSUOrtDbB — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2017

“The Bachelor”

The host of the popular reality TV dating show made a pretty hefty promise with this one:

Tonight so much drama on the Tell All special as I reunite #Trump and #Scaramucci for the first time since their breakup — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 31, 2017

“Saved By the Bell”

Leanna Creel played newcomer to Bayside High, Tori, for 10 episodes during the 1992-1993 season of “Saved By The Bell.”

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci will forever be remembered as the "Tori from Saved By The Bell" of the Trump administration. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) July 31, 2017

“The Apprentice”

It was the show where Trump made “You’re fired!” a famous catchphrase (although the real-life Trump reportedly doesn’t like firing people). So yeah, this one is a total no-brainer.

The dramatic surprise double elimination is a sure sign Mark Burnett is producing the Trump Administration — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 31, 2017

Bethonie Butler contributed.

